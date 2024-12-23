Ah, the hoodie. You can snuggle up in one and your favorite Netflix re-watch, you can throw one on to head outside and walk your dog, and you can wear one to... the holiday party? OK, hear me out first. Hoodies have evolved over the years — and they’ve definitely changed since Ariana Grande wore them with thigh-high boots and no pants in 2018. Now, they come in so many more fits and sizes and can match pretty much any aesthetic. And, like any great piece of clothing, the entire look and mood can be adjusted based on the type of accessories you pair with your hoodie.

Just take Gracie Abrams for example. The “That’s So True” singer recently wore a grey hoodie with large, sparkling earrings, complete with a cocktail in hand. I don’t want to give the nighttime mood lighting too much credit — I think she totally glam-ified her hoodie.

I wouldn’t recommend wearing a hoodie to an office holiday party that requires cocktail or black tie attire — but you might get away with wearing an oversized knit sweater in that situation. Instead, as you settle back in at home for the holidays and spend time at your parents’ house, there are ways to rock a hoodie to the function without looking like you just rolled out of bed and woke to the smell of buttery mashed potatoes. Here’s how to do it.

1. Add Glam Accessories

Take a page out of the Gracie Abrams fashion book. Although you can’t tell the length of her hoodie from the photo, a cropped hoodie would add an intentional feel to pairing your hoodie with shiny, sparkly earrings. Then you can wear comfy, high-waisted flared leggings on the bottom or your favorite jeans. The key here is making the earrings look as unique as possible. As a bonus, they’ll definitely be conversation starters at the family dinner table.

2. Let The Hoodie Do The Work

All hoodies are, of course, not created equally. The heather gray hoodie that’s been in your dad’s closet since the ‘90s is not the same as a fashion hoodie in a trendy print. Look for buzzy prints like cow print, or something with bows and ribbons. Then you can keep the look simple with a bit of mascara, oversized comfy jeans, and a gold hoops to seal it all together.

3. Pair It With A Skirt

Nothing says “I’m the coolest girl at the family function” more than showing up with a hoodie and skirt combo. The top half says you’re comfy, the bottom half says you’re cool and chic enough to rock a fashion risk. Pair a shorter skirt with tights and combat boots, and rock a longer skirt with pointed-toe flats. Plus, a skirt might even feel more comfortable than pants.