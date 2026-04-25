At Hulu’s Get Real event, reality TV’s best, brightest, and most iconic showed up and showed out — among them, of course, was Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. The Love Island star is a verifiable reality veteran, with Love Island: All Stars, The Traitors, Unwell Winter Games under her belt — and she’s just getting started. This year, the 31-year-old also joined Vanderpump Villa and will make an appearance on Hulu’s Project Runway.

On April 22, Cülcüloğlu joined fellow Love Island alum and upcoming Dancing With the Stars contestant Maura Higgins and the newly announced cast of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County at the Los Angeles event. But first, she had to get ready — and she graciously brought Elite Daily along for the ride.

The TV star turned heads on the Get Real carpet in an iridescent look from celebrity fashion designer Jonathan Marc Stein. She gave off big mermaid energy, especially when paired with her long, beachy waves by hair stylist Alex Thao and makeup by Elie Maalouf. She added a pair of shades, too — it’s LA, after all.

Below, Cülcüloğlu shared how her Get Real look came together, from start to finish.

Bring In The Glam Squad

Courtesy of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Courtesy of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

"I love my Hulu crew! Can’t wait to see which shows return and what new ones get added to the platform."

Skin Prep

Courtesy of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

"My favourite skin care routine right now is 2 litres of water a day, peptide creams, SPF 50 and a good rose oil!”

The Look

Courtesy of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

"I’m wearing a design by my friend Jonathan Marc Stein. I trusted him to pull together a last-minute look and I love it. It’s giving mermaid vibes."

Red-Carpet Ready

Courtesy of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

"Excited to see everyone! Especially the women coming back to TV or stepping into new shows. It’s always great to watch the people who make good TV right where they belong."