Getting Ready With Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu For Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Show

New York Fashion Week is all about dressing to impress, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu understood the assignment. For the alice + olivia show on Sept. 13, the former Love Island UK star sported a monochromatic ‘fit in one of this fall’s trendiest colors: chocolate brown. To keep things interesting, Cülcüloğlu played with a mix of textures and materials. The result was a chic ‘fit, perfect for September in the city.

Cülcüloğlu wasn’t the only familiar face at the show, which was held at Surrogate's Court in Manhattan. Big names like Kaylor Martin, the Nader sisters, and Hallie Batchelder also came out to see alice + olivia’s Spring 2026 collection. And yes, they all got the memo about dressing to perfection.

Before all the glitz and glam of the runway show, Cülcüloğlu gave Elite Daily a behind-the-scenes look at the routine that got her ready to embrace NYFW 2025. Here’s a peek at how she — plus, her hair, makeup, and wardrobe teams — prepped for alice + olivia’s show.

The Art Of Multitasking

Credit: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

To start, Cülcüloğlu relied on “the best glam team” to bring out a show-stopping look. They multitasked, working on her hair and makeup to get the former Traitors contestant ready to go.

Decision Time On What to Wear

Credit: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

While her hair set in curlers, Cülcüloğlu laid her outfit options on the hotel bed, going through her choices one last time. She eventually landed on a brown silk top and matching flared leather pants from alice + olivia.

Capturing Content

Credit: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Once the glam was ready and the curlers came out, a photo break was absolutely necessary. Of course, it was the perfect time for her hairstylist to add a few finishing touches to her strands.

Nailing T

he Perfect Selfie

Credit: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

The perfect pre-show selfie is a NYFW requirement, and Cülcüloğlu was more than ready for her closeup.

The Final Look

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock

To complete the ‘fit, Cülcüloğlu added simple gold jewelry, a quilted Chanel purse, and open-toe black heels. Brown sunglasses made the look a touch more casual. All in all, the monochromatic ‘fit was ideal for posing with the colorful assortment of vintage alice + olivia posters.