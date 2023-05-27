Crop tops may slap, as the kids say, but sometimes chillier weather calls for a modification. On-trend and cozy, the best cropped hoodies offer additional coverage while allowing you to indulge in a little of-the-moment belly-baring celebration.

How To Shop For Cropped Hoodies

Even though the the style of a cropped hoodie will remain fairly standard — i.e., long-sleeved, hooded, with a shorter hemline — you’ve still got plenty of aesthetic choices, the majority of which will be related to details like color, print, and zipper style (or lack thereof).

A zippered hoodie can be worn open over a top with an abbreviated hemline to match, or a longer top to play with proportions. Zipped closed, it can work as a top all on its own. The cropped hoodies below come in a range of colors, but if you’re stocking up on closet staples, you can’t go wrong with white, black, or a trendy neutral like khaki or brown. Gray, red, or blue can call to mind a classic collegiate vibe; a pop of bright color can breathe new life into your loungewear lineup. If you’re a fan of the throwback tracksuit trend, try a sporty logo hoodie from a streetwear brand like adidas or Champion, or something with skater-chic checkerboard-print. As far as the details go, a drawstring hoodie adds an extra dash of casual cool, and there are hoodies with blousy sleeves that make the casual style feel a little more refined.

Whatever your preference, there’s a cute sweatshirt out there just waiting to wrap you in comfy coolness. Scroll on to shop some of the best cropped hoodies available right now.

01 This Cropped Half-Zip Hoodie That Reviewers Say Looks Like Lululemon LASLULU Half Zip Pullover Amazon $40 See On Amazon Consider this half-zip sweatshirt the business-casual version of a hoodie. Cozy and fleece-lined, with sporty thumb holes and a kangaroo pocket, the half-zip and visible seams add the perfect hint of structure — and several reviewers mention that the style is a great alternative to Lululemon’s similar half-zip pullover. The hemline isn’t ultra-cropped — it’ll hit just above the hip — so it’s a nice medium between a true crop and a classic sweatshirt. It’s available in a sophisticated array of colors, but gray is a classic that would look great paired with high-waisted trousers and gleaming white sneakers. Positive review: “This is very cute and goes well with everything. The material is soft and comfortable. Feels like Lululemon clothing but cheaper. I would buy this again for sure.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 15 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

02 This Sporty Cropped Hoodie From Champion Champion Cropped Pullover Hoodie Amazon $63 See On Amazon Even if you’ve already got a hoodie or two in rotation, this Champion cropped hoodie earns your consideration. With a drawstring hood, a small logo at the chest and wrist, and a hemline that’ll hit right around your waist, this heavyweight pullover can be worn with everything from baggy sweats to bike shorts; you can even layer it over slinky slip dresses for cute casual contrast. Black is classic, but it’s available in several other cool colors and some prints as well. Positive review: “I love this sweatshirt. The crop is the perfect length, and doesn’t fit boxy even though the material is normal sweatshirt. The sleeves are a little long which I also adore because I love pulling them down over my hands. It’s perfect” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 10 | Material: 82% Cotton, 18% Polyester

03 A Cropped Hoodie In On-Trend Green Amazon Essentials Crop Hoodie Sweatshirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you pick up this cropped hoodie in the vibrant lime green above, you’ll inject your loungewear wardrobe with the hottest color of the season — though it comes in seven more trendy colors too, like chocolate brown and periwinkle, in addition to classic neutrals. Made of light-to-mid-weight terry fleece, this cropped pullover has a drawstring hood and a kangaroo pocket. It’s perfect paired with sweats or leggings, but this would also make a cute, sporty statement paired with a floral midi sun dress and heels. Positive review: “This hoodie sweatshirt is very very nice!The fabric is soft, and the color is beautiful!!!It is well made. Looks like a brand name one.Medium/light weight.Definitely can be used for a casual wear.Has pockets.Very comfortable to use.It is cropped, but not too cropped.The fit is boxy.Love it!! Recommended!” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 8 | Material: 55% Cotton, 45% Recycled Polyester

04 A Soft & Lightweight Drawstring Cropped Hoodie MakeMeChic Cropped Hoodie Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep this waist-length cropped hoodie on deck in weather that calls for minimal layers; reviewers love that the soft material is lightweight enough for warmer temps. The pullover design features a contrasting drawstring for a sporty element. For an adorable and comfy casual look, pair it with cropped cargo pants and a platform sports sandal. Positive review: “Love this lightweight cropped hoodie! Very cute and comfortable. Will be buying more colors!” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 23 | Material: Polyester, Cotton, Spandex

05 An Ultra-Cool Heavyweight Pullover Hoodie HATANT Cropped Heavyweight Hoodie Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made of a thick, soft cotton blend, this cropped hoodie is sturdy enough to pop on when temps are chilly. Hitting right above the waist, the pullover design features a kangaroo pocket with a drawstring hood, in a batwing-style loose fit that’s perfect for layering over long-sleeved tees and turtlenecks. Wear it with some cozy sweatpants and plush socks and slides for a cool loungewear look. Positive review: “I am thoroughly impressed with this hoodie.The quality is great. The material is thick and heavy. The inside is soft and fluffy.The stitching is exact.There was nothing, NOTHING, I disliked with this hoodie.It is thick and warm despite being cropped. The inside feels so soft, with very low pile fuzziness.It’s an awesome hoodie I have no problem recommending.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 42% Cotton, 58% Polyester [list largest percentage first]

06 A Chic Cropped Hoodie With Blousy Sleeves The Drop Mayla Supersoft Stretch Cropped Hoodie Amazon $40 See On Amazon Elevate your sweatshirt collection with this cropped hoodie. The understated blousy sleeves and nice, mid-weight material make this feel a little more sophisticated than your usual sweatshirt, as does the sleek, pocket-free pullover design. The hood has an extra-thick drawstring that feels surprisingly luxe. If you’ve never thought you could wear a hoodie out to dinner, think again — this would look cool with faux-leather pants, heeled booties, and some of your favorite jewelry. Positive review: “Love this cropped pullover hoodie from the Drop. [...] The fit is exceptional and mirrors that seen on the model in the product photos. [...] The sweater has adorable balloon sleeves which not only look hella cute, but also make it a great sweater to wear whenever you want to keep your hands free and don't want to worry about constantly rolling up sleeves like normal hoodies. Fabric is the perfect weight for summer nights and feels cool against my skin while also keeping me warm. Thick shoe string pull strings on the hood add a nice touch. Instant favorite[...]” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 5 | Material: 50% Cotton, 50% Modal-Spandex

07 This Cute & Classic Cropped Hoodie With A Full Zipper Hooever Cropped Zip Up Drawstring Sweatshirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This cute and classic cropped hoodie is the sort of wardrobe essential you’ll wear all year long. The zipper closure makes it easy to pop on and off, and the lightweight but cozy material can be layered under heavier jackets in cold weather, or worn as a light layer when it’s warmer out. It’s complete with two front pockets where you can stash keys or a phone. Reviews indicate that this sweatshirt is quite cropped, so if you prefer a slightly longer hem, size up. Positive review: “I have been looking for a cropped sweatshirt and this is exactly what I wanted. Be warned it isn’t the thickest material so it’s probably better for spring. It is also quite cropped. However it is exactly what I wanted and I just ordered another in magenta.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 10 | Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester

08 This Lightweight Cropped Hoodie With Trendy Checkerboard Sleeves Zaprada Drawstring Cropped Hoodie Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get the best of two trends with this hoodie, which features a cropped length (it’ll hit somewhere between waist and hip, depending on your height) and skater-inspired checkerboard sleeves. It has a pullover design with a drawstring hood, and reviewers note that it’s on the lighter-weight side (one reviewer noted that it’s “not a really a sweatshirt, more of a long sleeve shirt with a hood”), so it works nicely in warmer weather. This pocket-free hoodie would look incredible paired with yet another trend: cargo pants. Positive review: “Super cute and comfy crop hoodie! Fits as expected, buy your normal size”. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: Not Listed

09 This ‘90s-Inspired Adidas Cropped Hoodie adidas Originals Cropped Hoodie Amazon $41 See On Amazon Calling all ‘90s lovers: This sporty adidas cropped hoodie will scratch that nostalgia itch in style. Featuring sleeves emblazoned with the iconic adidas stripe, plus a trefoil logo at the chest, the pullover style has a drawstring hood. It’s made of a “super thick” fabric and has a slightly roomy fit for peak comfort. Try contrasting the laid-back sportiness by layering it over a maxi dress, or pop it on with a pair of leggings or sweats with some fluffy white socks when you’re lounging at home. Positive review: “When i pulled it out of the bag a huge smile came across my face just to see those 3 white stripes on the sleeves. I put it on and it was very roomy for a cropped top. I found the quality exceptional and the color was very vibrant. I would not hesitate to buy this if you are concerned about where it hits your waist, it was perfect for me.” Sizes: 1X — 4X | Colors: 2 | Material: 100% Cotton

10 This Fitted Cropped Hoodie With Thumbholes Arssm Crop Hoodie Sweatshirt Amazon $37 See On Amazon The extra-wide, stretchy ribbed hem of this cropped hoodie creates some added structure, and offers a nice, fitted silhouette that’ll look a little more polished than your typical hoodie. Another great feature? It has thumb holes, which always adds to the coziness. It’s also got a two-way zipper with long loop tabs, and reviewers like that the material is a medium weight that can work in all kinds of weather. Try pairing it with a pair of low-slung baggy pants and some Kim K-inspired heels. Positive review: “Fits and looks as expected [...] The sleeves are long enough for the thumb holes to be comfortable and the hoodie also fits comfortably. The material is semi-thick. I would say it's ideal for 45-50ish degree weather on its own. The material is thick enough to have a nice structure.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: Not Listed

11 A Cropped Zip-Up Hoodie In A Fitted Silhouette Milanpavillion Cropped Zip Up Hoodie Amazon $23 See On Amazon For the comfort of a hoodie in sleeker silhouette, try out this waist-length cropped hoodie. The fit is less boxy than other cropped hoodies, while remaining loose enough to be cozy and casual. Featuring a drawstring hood, two front pockets, and a full zipper, this hoodie is made of a breathable material that reviewers particularly love for wearing to the gym. Note that the fabric doesn’t have much stretch, so if you do like a little extra room in your sweatshirts, you may want to size up. Positive review: “This crop sweatshirt is lightweight and is a nice addition to casual pants. I would size up to give it more drape and allow for a t shirt underneath. I love how it just elevated my outfit. I purchased it in 2 colors. Looks great zippered or open.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 80% Polyester, 20% Cotton