Sometimes, I need a little extra boost to get myself to the gym, and if that boost happens to be in the form of a cute push-up bra, I’m all for it. While most traditional sports bras squish breasts together, creating that “smooshed” effect many of us are too familiar with, the best push-up sports bra lift and support, often with the help of padding (either removable or built-in) or an underwire.

What To Look For When Shopping For Push-Up Sports Bras

If it’s maximum lift you’re after, a padded sports bras is your best bet, since they’ll bring breasts forward and up, similar to a traditional push-up bra. Some padding is removable while others are sewn in, but that choice is entirely up to you, since the effect will be similar. Encapsulating sports bras with an underwire lift and define breasts while adding extra support, since they individually cradle each breast, making this style especially great for those with larger busts. V-cut necklines and cheeky cutouts aren’t just stylish, they can also naturally accentuate cleavage, while wide waistbands help keep everything lifted.

Since the “push up” effect can be somewhat subjective, I’ve also turned to the reviews for the consensus on just how much oomph sports bras provide — and the 10 on this list are the clear winners, as far as shoppers are concerned.

Whether you’re looking for a subtle lift or mega volume, keep reading for a list of the best push-up sports bras, all backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers for their next-level lifting effects.

01 A Push-Up Sports Bra With Cheeky Cutouts Jkboo Padded Push Up Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This buttery soft medium-impact sports bra is what push-up dreams are made of. The unique, double-layer design creates keyhole cutouts at the sternum (which showcases your cleavage) and along the straps, and there’s an extra cutout at the back. The cutouts also allow for more airflow, as an added bonus. Invisible stitching keeps the push-up padding in place while you move, and the padding is removable, in case you prefer to go without. Helpful review: “I love this bra, how it feels, the thickness of the material and ease in movement while wearing it. It is comfortable in every way, holds everything in place and gives an extra lift to keep your girls perky and staying put.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 16 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

02 This V-Neck Push-Up Sports Bra That Matches The TikTok-Famous Leggings SEASUM Textured Sports Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon On-trend and sure to stand out at the gym, this textured V-neck push-up sports bra comes in so many bold hues and patterns, you’re sure to find that suits your style. Featuring a racerback silhouette with a keyhole cutout in back, this bra has light compression that holds your breasts in place for medium-impact workouts, and removable padding gives them just the right amount of lift. And if you can’t resist a two-piece set, pick up the matching pair of the famed scrunch leggings that went viral on TikTok. Helpful review: “I’m so happy with the way this fits! Comfortable, supportive, and the cleavage looks amazing!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 26 | Material: Polyester, Spandex, Acrylic

03 A 3-Pack Of Tank-Style Push-Up Sports Bras That Double As Going-Out Tops OQQ Seamless Ribbed Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon You can never have enough sports bras, especially when they can double as going out tops, like these longline ribbed sports bras that come in a convenient pack of three. These seamless tank-style push-up bras have a notched neckline and removable push-up padding for a sultry yet chic look, and provide enough support for low-impact workouts, like Pilates and yoga. Wear one to the gym, and another out to dinner with friends. Helpful review: “These tops are so perfect! I am a 36G and these make a great comfy, sporty top. Everything is very lifted and supported, and honestly, my girls have never looked better! I was worried I wouldn't like the fabric but it's better than I thought— soft, stretchy, and it doesn't catch on dry skin.” Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 28 | Material: 70% Nylon, 25% Polyester, 5% Spandex

04 This Puma Sports Bra At A Great Price PUMA Seamless Sports Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you prefer hot girl walks or hot yoga classes, this Puma sports bra has got you covered. With its deep V-neckline, removable padding, and naturally contoured cups, this seamless sports bra subtly accentuates cleavage. The finishing touch is a wide, logo-printed elastic waistband that won’t ride up. At under $15, this is worth picking up in a few colors if you’re in the market for a push-up sports bra with light support. Helpful review: “I ADORE THIS! I’m always looking for sports bra with a little lift that could be worn out without anything on top of it, and this is the best one I’ve ever found. It’s comfy and supportive without being super restrictive.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 23 | Material: 80% Nylon, 12% Spandex, 8% Polyester

05 This One-Shoulder Push-Up Sports Bra RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re ready to take the leap and wear a one-shoulder sports bra to the gym, this one from the cult-favorite brand Running Girl is a total knockout. The breathable mesh lining holds a pair of removable pads, which create a subtle lift, and the bra is accentuated with a keyhole cutout on the left side. The moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch makes for a dry, comfortable medium-impact workout. Helpful review: “I was hesitant to buy it at first because the shape doesn’t look very supportive but let me tell you, it holds everything in place even during an intense HIIT session. I jumped rope, did burpees, push-ups, everything, and this thing stayed put the whole time. It looks incredible on, I don’t know how but it has a push-up effect which is always welcome, and honestly was super comfortable the whole time.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors/Styles: 27 | Material: 88% Nylon, 12% Spandex

06 This Low-Cut Push-Up Sports Bra With A Twist Detail Aoxjox Backless Padded Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sports bra with a plunging neckline and twist detail will definitely give your bust a boost. The triangle-shaped cups have moderate compression for just enough support for low-impact workouts, and the removable padding offers lift and a natural, contoured shape. The strappy open racerback offers a cooling breeze during sweaty workouts. Helpful review: “Fits amazing! Super comfortable and makes the boobies look fire. [...] It holds very well considering the lack of coverage. Low-medium impact and very stretchy.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

07 A Fan-Favorite Longline Tank With A Built-In Shelf Bra THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Featuring a tank-style silhouette and a subtle V-neckline, this best-selling longline sports bra has earned over 25,000 five-star ratings to date, and it’s approved by big- and small-chested folks alike. It has a medium support built-in shelf bra that keeps everything in place, plus removable padded cups for a natural shape and a little bit of lift. The soft and stretchy fabric is also moisture-wicking, for a cooler, drier workout. Helpful review: “Yeah, I said it.. makes your boobs look amazing! Support and push up. Need in every color.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 21 | Material: 80% Polyamide, 20% Spandex

08 An Encapsulating Sports Bra With Underwire For A Subtle Lift SYROKAN Underwire Sports Bra With Underwire Amazon $28 See On Amazon A particularly great pick for people with larger busts, this encapsulating sports bra offers support and shape and minimizes bounce, all while achieving a subtle lift. Ideal for high-impact exercise, this bra has individually molded, double-layer cups and a supportive underwire, while the non-stretch panels offer full coverage. Featuring breathable mesh and a sweat-wicking microfiber lining, this bra also has wide, adjustable straps that can be converted into a racerback, plus four rows of hook-and-eye closures in back for extra customization and support. Helpful review: “This bra is very good on support while working out, It will hold you in place while you run and jump or do other rigorous activities. It lifts and separates and is pretty comfortable. [...] The price is unbeatable for the quality you get.” Sizes: 32D — 40F | Colors: 8 | Material: 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex

09 A Longline Push-Up Bra With Criss-Cross Straps In Back Grace Form Strappy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a more full-coverage option that still packs a punch, consider this longline sports bra — it offers a slight push-up effect, thanks to a pair of removable pads and an extra-wide structured waistband. Made for high-impact workouts, you can choose from 25 chic muted shades, like ‘Misty Purple’ (pictured), ‘Dusky Blue,’ and ‘Pale Pink,’ all with intricate criss-cross straps in back. Helpful review: “I have been trying for years to find a good [..] comfortable sports bra and I finally found it. Let me start with the material is so smooth to the touch it feels so good on, it is so breathable to wear. The colors I picked are so pretty. It has great support to it and makes my boobs look so good. The back is so cute as well with the design.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 25 | Material: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex