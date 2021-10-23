Ah, the going out top. The garment first rose to infamy back when Le Bain in New York and Les Deux in LA were the tentpoles of American nightlife, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan its patron saints. And today, post-2020, the best going out tops have resumed their noble purpose: To facilitate and enhance the pursuit of fun, whether that’s clubbing in teetering stilettos or enjoying a nicer-than-usual dinner and cocktails. Often, that means the shirking of inhibitions and showing a little-to-a-lot-of skin — the slivers (or swaths) you typically won’t, or can’t, reveal during the workweek. Side boob, under boob, belly, back, waist, one or both shoulders — going out tops almost always highlight one, or somehow all, of the above.

That said, a top doesn’t have to show a lot of skin to be counted among the going-out variety. For those who prefer something a little more conservative, a jazzier version of your 9-to-5 tops will feel comfortable and appropriate and absolutely fun. Try a fitted blouse with billowing sleeves, for instance, or an off-the-shoulder number that reveals your clavicle, that most elegant of body parts. And you can’t go wrong with shimmer, sparkle, satin, mesh, or other slinky fabrics that dance dynamically under club or candle light. Unless you’re heading to a concert or dive bar. In that case, stick with unfussy silhouettes and materials you don’t mind sweating in or accidentally spilling beer on, like cotton or stretch blends.

Now slip on your very best going out top, charge up your phone, pop some double-stick tape in your purse, and go have some damn fun.

01 A Daring Bodysuit That Looks Even Better From The Back Verdusa Strappy Backless Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Going-out bodysuits are the new going-out tops. And there is arguably no bodysuit on Amazon more appropriate for going out in than this one, which has a dramatic open back intercepted by thin, complicated straps that cat’s-cradle their way all the way down to the hip crease. Show off the full effect with a pair of low-rise jeans, if you dare. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

02 This Barely-There Bra Top That Looks Amazing With Jeans Just Quella Plunging Crop Top with Golden Ring Centrepiece Amazon $20 See On Amazon Going out offers us the special opportunity to wear a glorified bra in public, like this top, which is little more than two swaths of stretchy fabric cinched together with a minimalist gold circle. Get it in black to diversify your usual jeans-and-a-cute-top formula, or go bold with a bright hue or animal print. For those who’d like a little more coverage, check out the long-sleeved styles on this page. Available sizes: 00 — 16

03 The Bustier Top Daphne Bridgerton Would Probably Wear To The Club Modegal Boned Mesh Bustier Amazon $35 See On Amazon Regencycore, but stick a vodka-soda in its hand. This corset top has so many romantic details — like a classic bustier shape, a shirred mesh overlay, and actual boning — but the sleek, solid color and modern zip up the back keep it from looking costume-y. Wear it with a pair of baggy jeans or trousers for a fresh, 21st-century take. Available sizes: 00-0 — 12-14

04 This One-Shoulder Tank With Endless Styling Opportunities MakeMeChic Plus Size One Shoulder Crop Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Take your favorite tank, chop off the bottom and a sleeve, and here ya go: A one-shoulder top worthy of partying in. It’s stretchy, comfortable, simple-yet-special, and the ideal complement to any bottom, from basic blue jeans to patterned pants (the new new going out top). Basically, it’s the perfect going out top, and you can score it for a killer price so you may want to grab a few. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

05 A ‘90s-Inspired Sheer Mesh Top In Tons Of Fun Prints SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Sheer Mesh Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Everything ‘90s is new again, as evidenced by this mesh mock-neck top, complete with a lettuce hem, that would fit in nicely on the racks at Limited Too. This celestial print is particularly appropriate for a seance, or maybe going to that astrology-themed bar in Bushwick. But you have plenty more prints to choose from, appropriate for a whole range of evening activities — including angels, marble, Tarot, and animal — in addition to chic sheer black. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

06 A Luxe Satin Cami That’ll Take You Straight From Work To Cocktails Miqieer Silk Camisole Amazon $18 See On Amazon A silk camisole is the definition of a wardrobe staple: Layer it under a blazer to the office, then take that blazer right off when the clock strikes six. The elegant cowl neck on this one feels a little more vampy than your usual V-neck, making it ever more evening-appropriate. Choose from 35 rich shades, like the emerald green pictured above, which would pair particularly well with velvet, leather, and other luxe fabrics during the holiday party season. Available sizes: 4X-Small — 3X-Large

07 This One-Shoulder Crop Top With An Edgy Sternum Cutout SweatyRocks Cutout One Shoulder Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon The cutout trend is indeed still trending, and this one-shoulder crop top, with a slinky, bodycon fit, is a fun (and affordable) way to experiment with it. This exact style comes in a few more solid colors, like royal blue and baby pink, though the other one-shoulder styles on this page — some with cutout details, others not — are also super cute. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

08 This Striking High-Low Top That’s Perfect For Romantic Dinner Dates SheIn Asymmetrical Off Shoulder High Low Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Opt for this striking high-low top for your next dinner date. An off-the-shoulder cut and asymmetrical drape make it feel quite fancy, but it’s actually made of a spandex/rayon blend, so it’s no less comfortable than your favorite T-shirt. It’s surprisingly simple to style, too — just wear it with a pair of skinny jeans and heels, or with a mini skirt and boots for more drama. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

09 An Elegant Blouson-Sleeve Top Romwe Puff Sleeve V-Neck Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This puff-sleeve top is an elegant option for more conservative settings, and a day-to-night piece, to boot — dress it up with a mini skirt and heels, or down with your favorite jeans and a pair of booties. Whatever you pair it with, the slim fit tucks seamlessly into your bottoms for a perfectly put-together effect. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

10 This Essential Satin Camisole With Romantic Lace Detailing Romwe Plus Size Contrast Lace Cami Amazon $20 See On Amazon A plunging neckline adorned in lace detailing elevates this satin camisole from your typical shell. That dark-romantic vibe is appropriate for every season, too. Just swap your denim cutoffs for dark wash jeans and your sleekest coat over the fall and winter months, and you’ll be fully prepared to brave the sub-zero dash from restaurant to bar to club. Available sizes: 0X — 5X

11 A Sexier Version Of Your Work Top SheIn Self Tie Satin Crop Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This cropped, self-tie satin blouse is low-key sexy (or high-key sexy, depending on your threshold for sexiness), and a subversive take on a typically staid piece. Very business in the back, party in the front. The neckline will plunge somewhere around your sternum, and reveal a good amount of cleavage along the way, so you’ll probably need some double-stick tape on hand. (Though you can always wear a bralette or camisole underneath for more coverage.) Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 A Basic Black Tank Top, With A Twist Artfish Ribbed Drawstring Crop Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon When in doubt, or with an Uber waiting for you downstairs and you’re somehow still in your towel, throw on a cuter version of your normal tank top, a great pair of jeans, some killer shoes, and head out the door. This ruched tank perfectly fits that bill: It’s ribbed and stretchy and made of buttery-soft jersey, but the cropped fit and drawstring at the side qualify as “cuter than normal.” You’ll wear this all the time when you’re staying in, too, so you may as well get it in a few colors. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

13 This Effortlessly Sexy Cutout Top Romwe Plus Size Cutout Ruched Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon In keeping with the theme of “going out tops as upgraded versions of your staying-in tops,” this cutout crop top could almost pass for a normal stretchy long-sleeve top, but a sternum cutout and ruched drawstring at the bust make it...not normal, in precisely the way that best suits today’s purposes. Black is the obvious color option, and an excellent one, but you might (might!) want to consider one of the colors on offer, like teal, baby blue, or mustard, to switch things up a bit. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

14 A Slouchy Sheer T-Shirt Spangled In Glitter WDIRARA Glitter Sheer Short Sleeve Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon And this spangled sheer mesh top, because no list of going out tops would be complete without something glittery. Although its natural habitat would be at a New Years’ Eve Party or another celebratory event, the slouchy T-shirt silhouette feels pretty effortless, so you could get away with wearing it to a divey spot, too. The bold among us will wear it over a black bra; the demure, a black or nude camisole. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

