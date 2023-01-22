The upside of removable pads is occasionally offset by their tendency to slip, fold, or misshape after washing. So, if you prefer to worry about the yoga position you’re in rather than the position of the pads in your bra, keep reading for the best sports bras without removable pads that still offer support and shape — you have a few styles to choose from, like sports bras with molded cups, sewn-in pads, and more.

What To Consider When Shopping For Sports Bras Without Removable Pads

If you like the idea of padding in general but don’t like the removable aspect, you might want to opt for a bra with sewn-in pads, which will offer shape, volume, and extra nipple coverage without the hassle of removable pads. You also won’t need to worry about taking the pads out when you wash your bras. Another option is to go for encapsulating sports bras, which have built-in molded cups that individually cradle each breast for shape and support. (This style is especially beneficial if you have a bigger bust.) And if you’re not into padding at all, a racerback bralette, with or without compression, can be a comfier alternative that’s well-suited for low-impact activities like yoga, Pilates, or even everyday wear.

Whether you’re an avid runner who needs major support or a yogi looking for something comfy and flexible, keep reading for a list of the best sports bras without removable pads.

01 A Fan-Favorite Full-Coverage Sports Bra With Contoured Cups Wingslove Full Coverage Wirefree Sports Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon This full-coverage sports bra, which has adjustable over-the-shoulder straps, features a U-shaped back and a hook-and-eye closure like your usual everyday bra. Designed for medium- to high-impact workouts, the higher-cut neckline minimizes spillover, while a series of flat seams along the outside of the cups reduces bounce. Instead of padding, it’s made with contoured cups and a wire-free band. Mesh inserts throughout welcome cooling breezes. It comes backed by more than 5,000 perfect five-star ratings. Helpful review: “This is the best sports bra I have ever owned. While not padded, there is sufficient fabric thickness, so that it can be worn under thin t shirts, without nipples showing through. Very comfortable, especially for big busted women.” Sizes: 34B — 48G | Colors: 10 | Material: 93% Nylon, 7%Spandex

02 This Medium-Impact Sports Bra With Sewn-In Molded Cups Champion Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Featuring a V neckline, subtle logo-printed elastic band, and color-block pattern, this cute Champion sports bra has molded cups that not only offer moderate support, but also separate breasts to create a defined look. It’s also equipped with the brand’s quick-dry fabric, as well as a ventilated mesh racerback with a keyhole cutout, to keep you feeling dry and comfortable during your sweatiest workouts. Helpful review: “I was looking for a sport bra with sewn in pads bc I hate trying to put the padding back in after washing and I do need a little padding. The padding is not too thick, but just the right amount and it has held up to many washes so far.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex

03 This Silky-Soft Longline Sports Bra PRETTYWELL Molded Cup Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from a buttery-soft fabric, this seamless sports bra has a barely there feel, but it still offers enough support for medium-impact workouts. It has built-in molded cups for a natural yet defined shape that feels oh-so comfortable, plus a longer, no-roll band and adjustable hook-and-eye closure for a customized fit. The doubled-up criss-cross straps create a cute keyhole cutout, which allows for more airflow. Helpful review: “It’s soft, silky, and supportive. The pads are not removable so when I machine wash it I never have to worry about the pads moving around making the bra fit uncomfortably. It’s specially designed with a widened band that is supportive enough for medium support such as yoga, running, and even everyday wear. I usually tend to fall asleep with it on because I forget I’m wearing it most times.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

04 A High-Impact Sports Bra With A Cute Criss-Cross Back Yvette High Impact Criss Cross Sports Bra Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a high-impact sports bra that supports and shapes, this one’s for you. It features lightly padded molded cups that shape without adding extra bulk, while a wide, adjustable band offers support and moderate compression. Plus, the wider criss-cross straps in back aren’t just stylish — they also work to lift your breasts, and more evenly distribute weight across your shoulders. Lastly, a breathable mesh panel increases air flow to counteract the pool of sweat that can accumulate between breasts (IYKYK). Helpful review: “This fits perfect! ... The padding is not too thin, and not thick. It is built in with the bra so there is no annoying padding that moves around. This is the perfect bra for ladies with larger top.” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus | Colors: 16 | Material: 83% Polyester, 17% Elastane

05 The Iconic Calvin Klein Bralette That’s Great For Low-Impact Activities Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon For those who value comfort above all else, this racerback bralette from the iconic Calvin Klein is sure to check all your boxes. Unlined, unpadded, and wire-free, this sporty-chic stretch-cotton bra offers light support that’s equally well-suited toward low-impact activities (like stretching and yoga) as it is for lounging. More to love? It costs under $25, comes in 19 cute colors, and has earned a 4.5-star rating out of over 21,000 reviews on Amazon. Helpful review: “The band is a perfect thickness and the fabric of course is amazing! I hate wired bras and never ever wear them. I swear by Calvin bras. I have in about 5 or more colors! Absolutely recommend!” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 53% Cotton, 35% Modal, 12% Elastane

06 A Classic Racerback Sports Bra With A Touch Of Compression Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon A more traditional sports bra, this racerback sports bra from Champion is free of any cups or padding whatsoever. It has mild compression where it’s needed most, providing moderate support, yet it doesn’t feel like a tight squeeze since it has just the right amount of stretch. It’s made of a special moisture-wicking, odor-control fabric that feels wonderfully lightweight, and it features breathable mesh panels throughout — so don’t be afraid to sweat in this one. Helpful review: “... It doesn't cut into your underarms, and it's got compression so when you run you feel secure, but not so much compression that the bra isn't comfortable to wear. I wore this on a 10-mile run the other day and it worked great, wasn't too hot, and held its shape when it got sweaty. It does not come with padded cups, but I always take those out of sports bras so that did not matter to me. However, it's 2 layers thick so I don't really have an issue with seeing through it at all.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 100% Nylon

07 This Versatile Encapsulating Sports Bra With Convertible Straps Vanity Fair Medium Impact Wireless Sports Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Much like a traditional bra, this medium-impact encapsulating sports bra separates and supports, except it doesn’t need an underwire to do so. Instead, it’s made with lightly padded, sewn-in molded cups, reinforced with stretchy material to ensure a perfect fit, plus a hook-and-eye closure in back. Plus, the extra-wide straps are adjustable and convertible, so you can wear them over the shoulder or as a racerback. Between the comfort and support, you’ll want to wear this in place of your usual T-shirt bra post-workout. Helpful review: “This was a God send after having bilateral breast reduction surgery. Light molded padding (non removable!), full coverage, wide bands for shoulder/back. Was worth every penny to me! Provided light compression and support without all the skin-irritating mesh lining from other sports type bras!” Sizes: 36C — 44DDD | Colors: 8 | Material: 78% Nylon, 22% Spandex

08 A High-Impact Sports Bra With Cooling Mesh Panels Ewedoos High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This high-impact sports bra is perfect for your sweatiest, most rigorous workouts. It has lightly padded, flexible sewn-in cups for a bit of shape, while the wide elastic band (secured by a series of adjustable hook-and-eye closures) and mild compression add extra support. It’s made of a moisture-wicking material, and finished with perforated mesh panels for a cooler, drier workout. Helpful review: “Materials and construction are excellent quality. I love how the cup lining is made into the bra and the strip under the bust is wide so it doesn't sink into you. Workout wise, it does what you want it to do, it keeps the girls contained and supported, no bouncing around. Love it.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: Not Listed

09 A Supportive Sports Bra With A Unique Closure Design SYROKAN Padded Full Coverage Sports Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Another great choice for high-impact workouts, this sports bra is made with lightly padded, molded cups and a good amount of compression to reduce bounce, while the wide, adjustable, close-set straps ensure they won’t slip off your shoulders while you’re running or jumping. The unique back closure features two rows of hook-and-eye closures, and create a circular cut-out that encourages air circulation. It comes in a whopping 53 sizes, so there’s a good chance you’ll find one that fits. Helpful review: “I run. I bought one of these sports bras 6 months ago and loved it so much i bought 3 more. ... It is a little hard to get on by slipping it over your head when clasped and a bit tight. BUT everything stays in place and there are MOLDED CUPS so there is no hassle with washing removeable ones. There are 2 different clasps in the back for easy removal when you are hot and sweaty.” Sizes: 32B — 44F | Colors: 12 | Material: 72% Polyamide, 28% Spandex