What makes a great everyday bra, like support and looking good under a range of clothes, isn’t necessarily what makes for a great sports bra, say, like breathability, sweat wicking, and minimizing movement during workouts — but do you really have to choose one or the other? The best sports bras for everyday wear give you the best of both worlds, and most of them fit the following criteria:

Supportive features: Even though they qualify as sports bras, many of these styles use the kinds of support features you’d find in a traditional bra, like molded cups, hook-and-eye closures, and sometimes even underwire. These features ensure that you’re both comfortable and confident wearing these bras underneath your casual, cocktail, or professional attire.

Adjustable: A major inconvenience when it comes to most sports bras? Most of them fit the way they fit with no way to adjust them to suit your specific shape. For that reason, I’ve chosen several sports bras that you can adjust, either with removable padding or with adjustable straps/bands. The ones that aren’t adjustable are stretchy, adaptive, and offered in a wide range of sizes.

Wardrobe-Friendly: Finally, you’ll want your everyday sports bra to fit seamlessly with your existing wardrobe. For some, that means plunging cups that won’t show underneath lower necklines. For others, that’s racerback straps that don’t slip off of your shoulders or structured cups. A few of these bras even have strappy designs, mesh panels, or cropped silhouettes that are designed to be seen, so they can even be worn as tops in and of themselves.

Keep reading to check out these supportive, comfortable sports bras that reviewers never want to take off, no matter what they’re doing.

1. This Comfortable Wire-Free Bra

With more than 33,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating, the Warner’s Easy Does It bra (available in more than a dozen colors) is one of the most popular on Amazon. The reason? It blurs the lines between a comfy sports bra and a supportive everyday bra. The nylon-spandex blend breathes, wicks sweat, and stretches all over, while the light lining supports without an underwire. Unlike a sports bra, however, it has a plunging neckline, a hook-and-eye closure, and adjustable straps.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I’m the kind of person who prefers to wear a sports bra instead of a real bra. However, sometimes I need a regular bra with certain outfits and this one is amazing. It is every bit as comfy as a sports bra. I feel like I can move freely without having to worry about a strap slipping or a cup overflowing.”

2. A Plunging Sports Bra

Most sports bras stretch across the chest, so they’re not always suitable for lower necklines — but the Champion Curvy sports bra is an exception. This one offers molded cups and recycled compression fabric, both of which support without the need for full coverage or wires. It’s also sweat-wicking and has an eye-catching racerback design that keeps the straps in place, while the hook-and-eye closures allow for adjustability.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I am a nurse & I hate wearing underwire bras while I am at work - this bra honestly has become my everyday bra! I wear it for working out, for work and just for every day. It is so comfortable & has a great amount of coverage & padding & support. I have actually repurchased these 3 or 4 times.”

3. This Supportive Bralette

While they’re definitely comfortable, bralettes usually aren’t the most supportive. According to reviewers, however, this Jockey Modern Micro bralette is “surprisingly supportive” thanks to its wide bottom band, thick straps, compression fabric, and removable pads. It’s also designed to be seamless, so it’s chafe-free and comfy enough for everything from working to sleeping.

Available sizes: Small — 2X

One reviewer wrote: “I am sick of traditional bras and was looking for a scoop back, soft bralette to take me through my days. I started wearing sports bras, but the cross backs on those make them hard to wear with my blouses. My goal was to be comfortable while running errands and handling my toddler. This bra suited my needs and has been so so comfy! Love that I can wear it with anything!”

4. The Best Value In Strappy Bras

Because they’re made with four-way stretch fabric, these strappy cross-back bras are super comfortable. That said, they’re also supportive due to their longline designs and removable pads. Plus, they’re stylish enough to be worn as standalone tops or as peekaboo bras because of their cropped silhouettes and strappy backs. Since you’re getting three for $30, reviewers agree that they’re an incredible value — and you can get them in a huge selection of color combinations.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Super cute tops, great quality! I originally purchased a three pack to workout in, but as soon as I tried them on I fell in love. I wear these for everyday use mostly since I live in tanktops anyway.”

5. A Sweat-Wicking Racerback Bra

If sweat is a concern, the Infinity racerback sports bra from Champion has over 7,000 reviews for a reason: The special double-dry fabric is ventilated and moisture-wicking, while the knit-in bra keeps you supported for even high-impact movement. Most importantly, the wireless design is “beyond comfortable,” according to one reviewer, even for larger busts.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “So happy I found this sports bra again. [...] Affordable, comfortable, and simply designed. Bought a bunch, to wear a clean one every day. Just right to sweat in. Enough support for me.”

6. The Best For Lounging & Sleeping

There are three reasons why these Fruit of the Loom sports bras are great for lounging, sleeping, or any other activity that requires ultimate comfort: First, they’re made from 95% cotton, so they’re breathable and skin-friendly. Second, their pullover design doesn’t have any clasps or hooks that might otherwise dig into your skin. Finally, the two-ply construction offers a little bit of support without bulk or discomfort. No wonder they’ve racked up over 65,000 reviews.

Available sizes: 32 — 44

One reviewer wrote: “I bought these in both the 36 and 38 size and I love them! I was looking for a plain cotton bralette with no padding or wires or anything and these are it! The 36 is the one I wear for everyday and the 38 I wear at night for sleeping as it’s a little looser. They are plain easy to wear and very comfortable.”

7. This Supportive Wireless Bra

These Just My Size Pure Comfort bras are offered in sizes up to a 6X, and as per their name, they’re designed for pure comfort. Wide straps with a U-shaped back offer slip-free security, while a longer no-roll band and seamless knit-in fabric actually support larger busts. Thanks to the V-shaped neckline and many color options, you can wear them under most outfits without issue.

Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I have been buying these bras for about four years now, and I wear them almost everyday. They are very comfortable for everyday wear. I also wear them for moderate-intensity exercise and find that they offer good support while remaining completely comfortable.”

8. An Underwire Sports Bra

Underwire isn’t necessarily synonymous with discomfort. Because the wire is on the outside, and the only thing touching your skin is silky, plush fabric, this Wacoal underwire sports bra is “so comfortable,” reviewers “wear it all the time.” Yes, it’s moisture-wicking and structured enough for high-impact movement, but its adjustable straps, band-and-cup sizing, and hook-and-eye closure make it similar to an everyday bra.

Available sizes: 32C — 42DD

One reviewer wrote: “Hello unicorn bra. It's supportive enough for heavy exercise, but comfortable enough to wear everyday. [...] Once it was on, it was so comfortable that I forgot it was there, and the construction in combination with the moisture-wicking material kept me dry and chafe-free. This bra is worth every penny, and I plan to get more in different colors in the future.”

9. A Supportive Sports Bra Without Pads

Removable pads are great for customization — but they’re not for everyone; some people prefer the minimizing look of a compression bra, while others find removable cups uncomfortable. Cue the Calvin Klein Performance bra, which skips the wires and pads, but still offers enough support for medium-impact activities. The pull-on design is no-frills, but reviewers appreciate the secure racerback, the stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric, and the all-day comfort.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I find it comfortable enough to wear all day. I've replaced underwire bras with jogging bras for the most part since I work from home and therefore am the captain my own dress code [...] This particular bra is medium impact but it's still fine for sleeping, and I do so often. I purchased two in the hopes they'd be as good as reviews said and I'm so happy to report that they told me true!”

10. A Sports Bra With Removable Cups

On the other hand, sports bras with removable cups can be super convenient — if they’re made well. The Under Armor crossback bra has soft, perforated cups that dry quickly, plus they’re labeled right and left for quick reinsertion after washing. Among the other features that make this a no-brainer for everyday wear, you’ll find tailored support for medium-impact activities, cross-back straps for security, and ample color options to suit your wardrobe.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

One reviewer wrote: “I really like this [bra] — wide band around the ribs, crossback straps actually help my shoulders/spine to keep a proper posture, no metal parts, easy to remove thin pads give modesty but not bulk.”

11. This Seamless Sports Bra Under $20

Seamless bras have two massive benefits: They’re less likely to chafe, and they’re less visible underneath clothing. The Hanes seamless racerback has racked up over 9,000 reviews (63% of which are a perfect five stars) because it’s chafe-free and discreet — not to mention comfortable due to its wire-free design, cooling because of its quick-drying fabric, and supportive thanks to its knit-in mesh cups.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I started out buying a couple of these, since they were such a good deal. Now I probably have 6 or 7 of them. I work in manual labor currently and was searching for a comfortable sports bra that was also affordable. This is the perfect everyday sports bra.”

12. This Breathable Sports Bra With Mesh

Mesh is both a practical feature and an aesthetic one; it boosts ventilation to keep you cooler throughout your workout (or while you go about your day), but it’s also a stylish accent when worn alongside a tank or all on its own. This mesh sports bra also features a keyhole opening in the back. Still, thanks to its high-support padded cups, plunge neckline, and hook-and-eye closure, it’s a great everyday bra, too.

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

One reviewer wrote: “My normal bra size is 34DD. I ordered the medium d-f. It fits great! I wanted a sports bra for work. [...] Now I can have something cute under my uniform, that also does its job. I ordered two more!”

13. A Best-Selling Longline Sports Bra

Layer this longline sports bra underneath everyday clothing, or wear it as a tank all on its own. THE GYM PEOPLE’s medium-support top is currently a best-seller in sports bras because of its versatility — and because, according to reviewers, it’s comparable to a best-selling top from Lululemon, even though it costs significantly less. While its V-shaped neckline is definitely stylish, it’s also supportive thanks to its removable pads and comfortable due to its stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric. Get it in your choice of more than a dozen colors.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Such a cute top, love it! I ordered it in white and I loved it so much I bought it in three other colors. Very similar to my Lululemon tank. Perfect for the gym and cute to wear as an everyday top!”