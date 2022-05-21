As someone who wears a size DD, my quest to find a sports bra that is equal parts supportive and comfortable has been anything but fruitful. For years I doubled up, layering a sports bra that was two sizes too small over a padded underwire bra in an attempt to conjure up the elusive support I was after. Lucky for me and my fellow big-busted queens, the best sports bras for big boobs are literally made with our needs in mind, thanks to encapsulation styles that lift and support each breast, as well as other supportive features like adjustable straps and durable fabrics.

What To Look For When Shopping For Sports Bras For Big Boobs

First, it’s worth noting that there are two types of sports bras: compression bras and encapsulation bras. Compression sports bras firmly hug your breasts against your chest, pulling them back and apart. On the other hand, encapsulation sports bras lift, shape, and support each breast individually with either underwire or padded, contoured cups, rather than squishing them together (not to mention creating a more natural breast shape). That way, your boobs won’t spill over the top of your sports bra while doing push-ups or downward dog, or feel painful when you’re engaging in high-impact workouts like running.

Most of the options on this list are encapsulation bras, since they’re generally the better option for larger breasts. That said, you’ll find a couple of compression options on this list, too, all of which are specifically made to be extra-supportive for big boobs. Depending on your preferences, you may prefer the subtle minimizing effect that compression sports bras can offer.

Some other notable features in the best sports bras for big boobs include:

Fabric: Opting for bras made from moisture-wicking or quick-dry fabric, like microfiber, will keep sweat at bay and prevent uncomfortable chafing. And while most sports bras are made with spandex or elastane for comfortable stretch, you might want to consider a bra with minimal stretch (or none at all) — they’re sturdier to offer better support and reduce bounce.

Adjustability: Adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures allow you to customize the fit of your sports bra for optimum comfort, and work to properly distribute the weight of your breasts. Additionally, sports bras with front closures allow you to better position your breasts wherever they feel the most secure.

Any combination of these features will help guarantee that your sports bra helps you focus on your workout, rather than distract from it. Whether you wear a size DD or beyond, read on to shop eight of the best sports bras for big boobs.

01 The Best Underwire Sports Bra, All Things Considered Panache Underwired Sports Bra Amazon $69 See On Amazon Say goodbye to sports bras that squish and suffocate. This encapsulating sports bra has molded underwire cups to individually support, shape, and lift each breast while minimizing bounce during high-intensity workouts, and the underwire is wrapped in silicone for a barely-there feel. Mesh panel inserts along with a moisture-wicking microfiber fabric (made with 15% elastane for stretch) offer cooling ventilation. This also features cushioned, adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure, and the straps can also be worn as a racerback. More to love? It comes in a range of 37 colors and prints, and boasts an impressive 5,000+ five-star Amazon ratings to date. Helpful review: “I am large chested (36FF), and it is SO hard to find sports bras made for larger busts that are supportive enough. I run and do a lot of HIIT, and this sports bra is fantastic for keeping the girls in place during my workouts! Plus, it is very comfortable and made of a soft material. Highly recommend this sports bra.” Available sizes: 28A — 40JJ

02 A No-Bounce Sports Bra With Extra Reinforcement For H & G Cups Wacoal Underwire Sport Bra Amazon $72 See On Amazon Made with 20% spandex for comfortable stretch, this full-coverage sports bra is great for breasts of all sizes, but particularly for those wear a size H or G, since bigger sizes are reinforced with an inner sling in each cup for extra support. A concealed underwire lifts and separates your breasts, while two-ply molded cups encapsulate and secure them. At the back is a hook-and-eye closure, and a quick-drying mesh band keeps you dry. Helpful review: “This bra is a dream if you’ve got heavy boobs. It provides truly “full coverage” no double bubble! I have always struggled to find a bra that keeps them inside as mine always bounce out up top. Shockingly they feel lighter while wearing this bra which matters when you’re a 32G!” Available sizes: 32C — 40I

03 An Underwire Sports Bra With A Convertible Hook Closure SYROKAN Coolmax High Impact Underwire Sports Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon With its underwire and molded cups, this high-impact sports bra is an excellent choice for larger breast sizes. It has wide, adjustable straps and four rows of hook-and-eye closures in back, as well as an extra hook that allows you to wear the straps either in a U- or X-shape for a super-customizable fit. Made of the brand’s breathable, sweat-wicking Coolmax fabric, this is sure to keep you cool and comfortable during sweaty workouts. Helpful review: “This bra is some sort of miracle. I wear a 32G and buying bras that fit and offer any support is a serious challenge. [...] The cups give nice full coverage and really encapsulate the girls to keep everything in place and leaves no overflow lumps or lines that show through my clothes. The wide shoulder straps are soooo comfortable I forget they’re there. The band is actually snug enough for my small ribcage. The fabric is just thick enough for modesty but doesn’t have any of that sweat-holding spongy foam padding that so many bras insist on having [...]” Available sizes: 32D — 40F

04 This Wireless Full-Figure Sports Bra That Comes In 72 Sizes Glamorise Full Figure Wirefree Sports Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re not a fan of underwire, consider this wireless full-figure sports bra, which encapsulates each breast with individually contoured cups. Best for low-to-medium-impact workouts, this sports bra is made from a soft, breathable mesh fabric that wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry. Both the cups and the adjustable straps are made with just 5% elastane, which means your breasts will stay securely put, and a stretchy elastic waistband prevents the bra from riding up. With a whopping 72 sizes to choose from, there’s no doubt this bra will carry your perfect fit. Helpful review: “My search for a sports bra is finally over!! No longer do I have to stuff myself into three sports bras, crushing my bosom and my soul, to be able to get a good workout. My 36G bust is fully supported in this bra - it's comfortable, easy to put on, and cute! I especially like the panel that prevents too much cleavage, which has always been a problem for me.” Available sizes: 34C — 50J

05 This Plus-Size Underwire Sports Bra That Separates & Defines Elomi Plus-Size Underwire Sport Bra Amazon $67 See On Amazon This plus-size underwire sports bra hits all the marks of a good sports bra for big boobs: It’s made from a sweat-wicking microfiber fabric with just 6% elastane for minimal stretch; has a supportive underwire and hook-and-eye closure; and the straps are convertible, so you can wear it as a racerback. The encapsulating cups are composed of three panels (side, bottom, and top) for structured support that lifts and shapes each breast individually. Pro tip: This bra uses U.K. sizing, so be sure to check out the conversion chart when selecting your size. Helpful review: “This is the best bra I've owned since passing DDD cup size. There is no bouncing when I move around, I can wear it for most of the day with little to no back pain. The straps stay put once adjusted, metal stays flush against my ribcage (rare!), it doesn't ride up my back and the material feels sturdy and comfy!!!” Available sizes: 42DD — 36K

06 A High-Impact Compression Bra With Cooling Mesh Inserts Wingslove High Impact Bounce Control Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This compression bra has plenty of supportive, comfort-enhancing features for bigger busts, including subtle contouring at the bustline, cushioned adjustable straps, and a hook-and-eye closure that helps evenly distribute weight. A full-coverage design prevents spillover both in the front and on the sides. It’s made from a lightweight, quick-dry fabric that helps wick away moisture, and flat-tailored seams add structure to minimize bounce, no matter what your exercise of choice is. Helpful review: “Great wireless sport bra! Straps are extremely comfortable, band fits snugly without digging into the skin, and the cups hold and support without all that "smash" feeling. Perfect for running and aerobics. I highly recommend for those with a larger chest.” Available sizes: 34B — 48G

07 This Wireless Plus-Size Sports Bra With A Double Hook-&-Eye Closure specifixs High Impact Full Coverage Sports Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon This plus-size sports bra contains rather than compresses for maximum support, without uncomfortably squishing your boobs. The wide elastic straps are adjustable and cushioned, and two hook-and-eye closures in the back give you more customization. Extra fabric on the sides helps lift the breasts forward and upward, while molded cups encapsulate and support each breast without the use of an underwire. And it’s made from a fabric with minimal stretch for more support, while quick-drying mesh inserts wick away sweat. Helpful review: “I have pretty big boobs (Anywhere from 42J to 44H) and this gives AMAZING support. So good and my boobs don't even move. I have never had a full support bra that actually was full support like this. [...] Best part is that there is actually not too much stretch in this which makes it hold the girls better without sagging or flopping around but has just a tiny bit of stretch for it to be comfy for sports. Real high-impact bra.” Available sizes: 34C — 48G

