By Alexa Vazquez
Elite Daily / Amazon
As someone who wears a size DD, my quest to find a sports bra that is equal parts supportive and comfortable has been anything but fruitful. For years I doubled up, layering a sports bra that was two sizes too small over a padded underwire bra in an attempt to conjure up the elusive support I was after. Lucky for me and my fellow big-busted queens, the best sports bras for big boobs are literally made with our needs in mind, thanks to encapsulation styles that lift and support each breast, as well as other supportive features like adjustable straps and durable fabrics.
What To Look For When Shopping For Sports Bras For Big Boobs
First, it’s worth noting that there are two types of sports bras: compression bras and encapsulation bras. Compression sports bras firmly hug your breasts against your chest, pulling them back and apart. On the other hand, encapsulation sports bras lift, shape, and support each breast individually with either underwire or padded, contoured cups, rather than squishing them together (not to mention creating a more natural breast shape). That way, your boobs won’t spill over the top of your sports bra while doing push-ups or downward dog, or feel painful when you’re engaging in high-impact workouts like running.
Most of the options on this list are encapsulation bras, since they’re generally the better option for larger breasts. That said, you’ll find a couple of compression options on this list, too, all of which are specifically made to be extra-supportive for big boobs. Depending on your preferences, you may prefer the subtle minimizing effect that compression sports bras can offer.
Fabric: Opting for bras made from moisture-wicking or quick-dry fabric, like microfiber, will keep sweat at bay and prevent uncomfortable chafing. And while most sports bras are made with spandex or elastane for comfortable stretch, you might want to consider a bra with minimal stretch (or none at all) — they’re sturdier to offer better support and reduce bounce.
Adjustability: Adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures allow you to customize the fit of your sports bra for optimum comfort, and work to properly distribute the weight of your breasts. Additionally, sports bras with front closures allow you to better position your breasts wherever they feel the most secure.
Any combination of these features will help guarantee that your sports bra helps you focus on your workout, rather than distract from it. Whether you wear a size DD or beyond, read on to shop eight of the best sports bras for big boobs.