Though bralettes tend to be a popular option for people with smaller busts, large bust sizes can enjoy the luxe comfort of the style, too — you just have to know what to look for. The best bralettes for large busts are designed to offer the unparalleled comfort the style is known for, as well as supportive features like adjustable straps and bands or molded cups so bigger breasts will feel secure.

What To Consider When Shopping For Bralettes For Large Busts

Straps: Since bralettes are by definition unwired, the first place you’ll look for support when shopping for larger cup sizes is strap width. It’s all about weight distribution: Supportive bralettes with wide straps and bands can help lift the bust and evenly distribute the weight. Even better if the straps are adjustable so you can ensure a snug fit. And while pullover-style bralettes are common, some designs feature bra-like hook-and-eye closures for a more customized fit, as well.

Cups : Also in place of underwire for support, look for bralettes with reinforced cups. Contoured cups, knit-in support, or removable padding can add extra coverage, shape, and definition for those with larger busts.

: Also in place of underwire for support, look for bralettes with reinforced cups. Contoured cups, knit-in support, or removable padding can add extra coverage, shape, and definition for those with larger busts. Material: Extra support (and comfort) can come by way of fabrics blended with plenty of stretch, which also ensures that bigger busts are totally covered. You may even seek bralettes with four-way stretch, which stretches both length- and width-wise. And if you like the look and feel of a slightly smaller bust, or love the feel of compression fabric, opt for a minimizing bralette that can reduce the appearance of your bust (temporarily, of course) and create a smooth, seamless silhouette.

A little extra support is always welcome. From barely there seamless styles to lacy underpinning fit for the boudoir, scroll on to shop the best bralettes for large busts that Amazon shoppers swear by

01 This Popular Hanes Bralette With A Hook-&-Eye Closure Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Finding the right bralette fit for larger bust sizes can feel tricky, but this Hanes bralette features a hook-and-eye closure in back so you can customize the fit. It’s made with four-way stretch to support and keep its shape, plus a wide band and straps for even more coverage. Reviewers rave about the material, a buttery soft polyester and spandex blend that’s cooling and moisture-wicking, so even when conditions get sweaty, you’ll stay comfortable. With over 18,000 five-star ratings to date, it’s an Amazon favorite. Enthusiastic review: “I'm very pleased at first try with comfort (what a relief!) support and appearance under my t-shirt. 38 or 40 DD, I purchased an XXL and am pleased with the fit. [...]. Slipped into this bra and released a huge sigh of relief, so very comfortable, comfortable like the leotards I used to wear [...], adequate support for non-bouncing activities. Ordering more immediately.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus | Colors: 6 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

02 Editor’s Choice: This Lightly Supportive Bralette Made Of Soft & Breathable Bamboo Boody Body EcoWear Padded Shaper Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This bralette from Boody Body is made from the brand’s signature bamboo viscose, which is famously soft, breathable, cooling, and sustainable. It offers light support in the form of both built-in padding and contoured cups, bolstered by a wide, ribbed elastic waistband that doesn’t ride up. The pads are removable, too, if you’d prefer to go au naturel. Editor praise: “I love this bralette because it's super soft — must be the bamboo — and it provides comfy, light support. It has become a WFH staple, and the price is hard to beat. Plus, it washes well and has held up over time.” — Elite Daily editor Ileana Morales Valentine Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 13 | Material: 80% Viscose, 13% Nylon, 7% Spandex

03 A Smooth & Seamless Bralette With A Supportive Knit Design Bali One Smooth U Wireless Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Four-way stretch ensures this wireless bralette by Bali will keep its shape even if you wear it over and over again — which you probably will, since reviewers are so obsessed with how comfortable it is. Featuring a pull-on closure and a seamless design that will lay smoothly underneath T-shirts, this bralette has wide, supportive straps, and a lay-flat band designed to keep discomfort at bay. Knit-in support along the under bust and sides offer extra shape. Enthusiastic review: “I ended up buying two of these, because they are so comfortable! Feels like wearing nothing, yet it supports and slightly minimizes my girls.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 15 | Material: 91% Nylon, 9% Spandex

04 The Classic Calvin Klein Bralette With A Loyal Following Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon Those with larger bust sizes will love this Calvin Klein bralette for its simplicity and comfort. Featuring wide shoulder straps, a racerback, and an elasticized band emblazoned with the iconic Calvin Klein logo, this is an everyday underwear staple. The unlined and wireless bralette features a pull-on closure and a stretchy cotton blend for lots of comfortable wear. Thousands of reviewers love this bralette for everything from working out to lounging, and it’s big bust-approved. Enthusiastic review: “This is my favorite bra for lounging around. Extremely comfortable and stretchy, and a great fit if you are large chested. For reference I am a 34DDD and purchased a large.” Sizes: X-Small —X-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 53% Cotton, 35% Modal, 12% Elastane

05 This Cult-Favorite Bralette That Comes In Full Cup Sizes True & Co True Body Lift Triangle Bralette Amazon $31 See On Amazon If customization is a priority for you, this supportive bralette from cult-favorite brand True & Co comes in full cup sizes, so you can find the fit that’s just right for you; reviewers rave about the way it feels on the skin. Adjustable straps and removable cups offer fantastic fit control. The pullover bra is made with an impressive 23% elastane for stretch, but the fabric is on the sturdier side, so even if you find yourself reaching for it day after day, it won’t stretch out. Available in so many fun colors, ranging from vibrant to neutral, this bralette makes the choosing (and the wearing) a delight. Enthusiastic review: “For a bra with no underwire, you get serious lift! I've previously purchased the regular cup size in XL and decided to try the full cup in L and I am beyond impressed with both the lift and comfort! Will definitely be purchasing more!” Sizes: XS — 2X | Colors: 42 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Elastane

06 A Gorgeous Lace Bralette From A Premium Lingerie Brand Cosabella Say Never Extended Sweetie Bralette Amazon $67 See On Amazon Premium lingerie brand Cosabella is known for their investment-worthy designs, and this bralette features their characteristic scalloped lace along with adjustable straps, a wide band, and a power mesh lining to support larger bust sizes. Elastane is blended into the fabric for stretch and comfort, while the V-neck design and pull-on closure are elegant and simple; you’ll feel like you’re splurging every time you wear it. Enthusiastic review: “Very comfortable!!!! My new favorite.” Sizes: 1X — 3X | Colors: 18 | Material: 93% Polyamide, 7% Elastane

07 A 4-Pack Of Bralettes That Are Perfect For Low-Impact Workouts Hiking Girl Comfort Workout Sports Bra (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only does this bralette feature wide, supportive straps perfect for larger cup sizes, it comes in a pack of four for under $30, so the value is amazing. Featuring a pull-on closure, removable padding, and a wide, contoured band, reviewers are obsessed with the comfort and support of this scoop-neck bralette. Plus, the shoulders and back are reinforced with cooling mesh panels, so they’re a great choice for low-impact workouts like walking, yoga, and Pilates. Enthusiastic review: “I have to say first the size chart is spot on; this is the best bra fit I've ever experienced. Super soft material, feels amazing on the skin; no exposed stiches or rough webbing over the elastic like so many other pull on bras. I will definitely be purchasing more colors in the future.” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 24 | Material: 96% Nylon, 4% Spandex

08 This Seamless Bralette Made Of The Dreamiest Microfiber Material Calvin Klein Invisibles Wireless Triangle Bralette Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you love the comfort of a bralette but want one with a little more structure, try out this V-neck, full-coverage bralette, another fan favorite by Calvin Klein; it features both molded cups and removable pads for extra coverage, perfect for those with larger cup sizes. Completely seamless, it’s made of a stretchy microfiber fabric that reviewers adore for its dreamy softness — it contains 23% elastane, making it one of the stretchiest bralettes on this list. Wait, it gets better — the adjustable straps can be worn criss-crossed, too. Comfort and customization? Please and thank you. Enthusiastic review: “These are the perfect bra I am a 36 d and the xl fits perfectly . The most comfortable bra ever . I had to order another one . There is no digging or cutting in and perfect coverage” Sizes: X-Small —X-Large | Colors: 25 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Elastane

09 A Stretchy & Moisture-Wicking Bralette Just My Size Pure Comfort Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you live in a warm climate or plan on wearing this bralette for a low-impact workout, the moisture-wicking, four-way-stretch fabric will keep you cool and dry. Meanwhile, the wide straps and band support larger cup sizes, and knit-in support creates a natural shape without the use of an underwire. Enthusiastic review: “I love the fit of these! Bottom band is just a tad stronger and the cups stretch the right amount for comfort. Straps are closer to the neck than shoulders which I love because they don’t fall.” Sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 74% Nylon, 24% Polyester, 2% Spandex

10 An Affordable Lace Bralette So Pretty, You’ll Want To Show It Off Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded this bralette a five-star rating, raving about how cute and comfortable it is. Made of nylon blended with 6% spandex for plenty of stretch, the wide straps of this pull-on bralette offer plenty of lift for those with larger busts, while gorgeous scalloped lace trim and a wide, lace-trimmed bottom band makes it feel as special as it is supportive. Removable cups offer optional contouring. How pretty would the straps look peeping out from a T-shirt or sweater? Grab it in a two- or three-pack to stock up in one fell swoop. Enthusiastic review: “I love these so much I have it in three colors. I’m a natural size 32D and it [...] supports just right. [...] Not too tight, not too loose. Super comfortable [...] and leaves everything very naturally shaped. It feels so good I can wear it all day and sleep in it at night. The straps don’t pull on my shoulders yet also don’t fall down [...] makes me feel great to wear it because I love how it looks. So happy to have found a bra I love that doesn’t have underwire!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: 94% Nylon, 6% Spandex

11 This Seamless Bralette That’s Comfortable Enough To Sleep In Jockey Molded Cup Seamfree Bralette Amazon $28 See On Amazon This pullover-style seamless bralette by Jockey is made from a blend of nylon, polyester, and spandex that reviewers claim is soft enough to sleep in, so you’ll literally never want to take it off. Featuring wide straps to support those with large cup sizes, and sewn-in, molded cups for added shape and coverage, this bralette will keep you comfortable around the clock. Enthusiastic review: “OMG! I wasn't sure about this bra, with being a 38D, I was afraid there would be no support and it would be too sheer. Boy was I wrong! It's comfortable like a sports bra, but still supports the girls [...] Definitely a win!” Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors: 7 | Material: 64% Nylon, 30% Polyester, 6% Spandex