Lululemon products have garnered a cult following, which naturally means that everyone is on the hunt for more affordable alternatives. Luckily, you can find some of the best Lululemon alternatives right on Amazon. From peach-skin leggings as soft and lightweight as the Aligns, to a performance jacket with a slim-fit silhouette like the Define Jacket, these pieces boast a similar look and feel to the originals, but they cost a fraction of the price.

What To Look For When Shopping For Lululemon Alternatives

Design Details

First thing’s first, the best Lululemon alternatives have to look the part. What makes Lululemon apparel so unique are the details, which is why keeping an eye out for the small stuff can make a big difference when shopping for alternatives. For example, the Energy Bra’s most notable feature is the criss-cross straps in back; the Align cropped tank is known for its built-in shelf bra with removable cups; and the Define Jacket is beloved for its slim, contoured fit. Overall, a good alternative should tick those very important design boxes.

Material

Looks are easy enough, but finding an alternative with that iconic feel can be a little bit trickier, especially when you’re shopping online — which is why it’s crucial to look at the material. Perhaps the most coveted alternatives are those from Lululemon’s Align collection, known for its stretchy, buttery soft Nulu fabric made to feel like a second skin, or the performance tech offered in the Luon fabric. While it’s impossible to find these trademarked materials anywhere but Lululemon, Amazon shoppers have weighed in by the thousands testifying that the picks below get impressively close. And if you need further convincing, just check out the countless reviews from devout Lululemon customers who’ve switched to these more affordable alternatives.

With that primer in mind, keep reading for a list of the best Lululemon alternatives available on Amazon, which all ring up at $40 or less.

01 The Best Alternative To The Align High-Rise Pant Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Tech Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon Lululemon’s Nulu fabric is famous for its buttery softness, and these 28-inch inseam leggings are made with the brand’s proprietary material blend — 86% polyester and 14% spandex, to be exact — with a second-skin feel similar to Lulu’s. They’re lightweight, have four-way stretch, and the high waist offers gentle compression. These also have minimal seams for maximum comfort. Helpful review: “I love these! I love wearing yoga pants for working out or just running errands! These are my new favorites! I’ve tried everything from allo to lululemon and these are by far my new favorites! They are super soft and comfortable! They’re definitely squat proof and hold in my tummy well!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 30

02 The Best Alternative To The Align Cropped Tank Top The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Upon first glance, this popular longline sports bra from The Gym People could easily be mistaken for Lululemon’s cult-favorite Align Cropped tank, except this one is less than half the price. It’s made from 80% polyamide and 20% spandex, similar to the much-loved Nulu fabric. Plus, it has a built-in bra and removable cups, just like the original. Helpful review: “I ordered this bra/tank top to compare to the Lululemon align tank. It is amazing! [...] The similarities are endless with the only difference being the material. The material of this tank seems to be more sturdy than the align tank, so I definitely love that the material will hold up better and likely longer than my align tanks! If you’re looking for a cheaper option this one is it!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

03 The Best Alternative To The Energy Bra CRZ YOGA Strappy Sports Bras Amazon $24 See On Amazon This sports bra is definitely giving the Energy Longline bra a run for its money. It has a 71% polyamide and 29% spandex construction for that slick, second-skin feeling you also get from the Energy Bra’s Luxtreme fabric. With four-way stretch, mild compression, medium support, removable cups, and nearly identical criss-cross straps in back, this bra has fans raving about its similarities to Lululemon’s style. The main difference is that this alternative hits right under the bust line, whereas the Energy Bra has a longline fit. Helpful review: “I wear sports bras daily. I have some lululemon sports bras, and these are more comfortable and durable in my opinion. I love the variety of earthy and neutral colors they offer. I am so happy I found something super affordable and comfy. I stocked up on these bras because of how pleasantly surprised I was.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 31

04 The Best Alternative To The Define Jacket 90 Degree By Reflex Full Zip Track Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Lululemon’s Define Jacket (otherwise known as the “BBL” jacket on TikTok) is a form-fitting piece that’s ideal for layering, and so is this highly-rated jacket. Made from 81% nylon and 19% spandex, this jacket has a similar soft, lightweight, cotton-like feel as Lulu’s Luon fabric. Featuring the same thumbholes, front pockets, and stand collar as the one from Lululemon, this alternative doesn’t have mesh ventilation like the Define, but the material does help regulate body temperature to keep you warm without overheating. Helpful review: “I wear a lot of LuLuLemon and I found that this zip up jacket was exactly like the “Define” jacket. I love the fit; it’s snug but comfortable and stretches with every move. [...] it hugs the waist and the back is designed the same as the LuLuLemon jacket also. I am a convert!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 13

05 The Best Alternative To The Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie LASLULU Fleece Lined 1/2 Zipper Sweatshirt $40 See On Amazon If you’ve been eyeing Lululemon’s half-zip Scuba hoodie but don’t want to spend over $100, consider this comparable pullover that rings up at about a third of the price. This fleece-lined hoodie has the same thumbholes, kangaroo pocket, high-neck zip, and contoured seams, as well as an oversized fit that hits just below the natural waist. This is made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex, making it a bit stretchier than the Scuba hoodie. Helpful review: “I purchased the black pullover first and absolutely love it. Every time I wear it, someone asks if it is the scuba pullover from Lululemon. VERY soft and comfortable!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

06 The Best Alternative To The Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant AFITNE Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $29 Amazon Flared yoga pants are having a major style moment, and this pair are just as cute as the ones from Lululemon. Just like Lulu’s, these have a high rise, a wide elastic waistband, and a hidden pocket inside the back of the waistband, though these also have another, smaller pocket in the front. Made of 75% polyester and 25% spandex, these also feel similar to Lululemon, making for an all-around moisture-wicking, breathable, and ultra-stretchy pair. Helpful review: “These are literally amazing and BETTER than lulu. I’m obsessed to say the least. I 110% recommend these!!! Buy them now!!! So [...] comfy, perfect length, and better than I expected.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

07 The Best Alternative To The Track That High-Rise Lined Shorts BMJL High Waisted Running Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon These high-waisted running shorts caused quite a stir on TikTok for being the best alternative to Lululemon’s 3-inch track shorts, and it’s easy to see why. Made primarily from polyester with a touch of spandex, these alternatives have a similar lightweight, quick-drying construction as Lulu’s Swift fabric. Plus, they have the same zippered pocket, built-in underwear, and tulip hem, though the waistband on these shorts isn’t adjustable. The inseam is slightly shorter, too, ranging from 2.2 inches to 2.8 inches, depending on size. Helpful review: “I bought these because I saw a TikTok where she said they were just like Lululemon shorts. And let me tell you, they are perfect. They are high waisted which I love but they are still long enough to cover up your behind. They have cute detailing with a zipper pocket and lining under the shorts. I have no complaints at all. I’ve had them for a while and they are still in perfect shape!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

08 The Best Alternative To The Everywhere Belt Bag ODODOS Mini Belt Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon This alternative to Lululemon’s best-selling Mini Belt Bag can be worn around the waist or tossed across your shoulder, thanks to its adjustable strap with a clip closure. With a back zipper pocket and interior mesh separators, this belt bag is about a half an inch wider and taller than the original, but it’s still compact. It’s also water-repellant, comes in way more colors, and is actually in stock. Helpful review: “Exactly as described!!! I was skeptical because I have so many lululemon belt bags and love them!In comparison to the famous lululemon belt bag they’re the same in every way except the brand name! I love lululemon but all belt bags are sold out and have been for months on end… so if you want a belt bag and don’t care about the “label” this is the one for you!” Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 42

09 The Best Alternative To The Align High-Rise Bike Shorts Kamo Fitness Ellyn High Waisted Yoga Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon These biker shorts have fans gushing about how similar they are to Lululemon’s Align ones. While this pair is made with slightly less nylon than the Nulu fabric, and they don’t have a hidden waistband pocket, they’re still stretchy, moisture-wicking, and cute, to boot. High-waisted and nearly seamless, these bike shorts also have the same 6-inch inseam. Helpful review: “These are literally my most favorite shorts I own at the moment. I bought the Lululemon align shorts the week before I bought these and have barely worn the align because I think these are better!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

10 The Best Alternative To The Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt LUYAA Long Sleeve Workout Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon This long-sleeve top is the perfect layering piece for training or outdoor workouts, just like the Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt. Made of 100% nylon, it’s quick-drying to keep you cool and dry, and it has the same thumbholes, anti-friction flat-lock seams, and a body-skimming silhouette, and the four-way stretch offers tons of flexibility and movement. Helpful review: “This shirt is great! It's super comfortable, light enough for Texas summers, but warm and light enough to layer under a sweater or sweatshirt for the winter. It's almost exactly like the Lululemon swift shirt [...] but 1/3 of the price.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 23

11 The Best Alternative To The Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger The GYM PEOPLE Tapered Joggers Amazon $30 Amazon Calling all loungewear enthusiasts! These joggers are ridiculously popular on Amazon (they’ve earned over 10,000 five-star ratings to date), and a great affordable alternative to Lululemon’s popular Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger. While these have a softer finish compared to Lulu’s crisp, breezy joggers, they still have the same mid-rise, two side pockets, and tapered leg. And with a whopping 20% spandex, you can count on these to move with you just like the original. These also don’t have an adjustable drawstring waistband, but you might actually prefer this seamless waistband’s smooth feel and ultra-gentle compressive effect. Helpful review: “I am a Lululemon stan. [...] The Gym People has left me absolutely speechless as to why I have spent so much more money at Lululemon than on their amazon store front. These joggers are the mot comfortable pair of joggers I've ever owned.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16