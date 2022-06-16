Whether you’re headed to a workout, lounging at home, need extra coverage under a short dress, or channeling that iconic Princess Diana outfit, the best biker shorts are staples in any well-stocked wardrobe. Yet another reason to love the not-so-humble bike short? Amazon is chock-full of these versatile styles, and often at shockingly affordable prices — I’m talking $11 and under — so your ‘add to cart’ opportunities are basically endless.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Biker Shorts

Material

When shopping for your perfect biker short, first consider material — and that largely depends on whether you’ll be wearing your biker shorts to exercise or for the aesthetics (or both). If you need workout shorts, look for smooth, sweat-wicking nylon or polyester blended with either spandex (aka elastane) for stretch. Biker shorts made of cozy cotton (either with or without spandex) don’t have those moisture-wicking properties, so they might not feel comfortable if you’re planning to break a major sweat. Instead, reserve these super-soft options for lounging or fashion purposes.

Pockets

Pockets are another functional detail to consider, especially if you’re headed to the gym or out for a run and need a safe place to stash your personal items. Some biker shorts have side pockets big enough to store a phone; some even have smaller pockets hidden inside the waistband, where you can slot a credit card, ID, or key. For your convenience, I’ve noted which options ahead are equipped with pockets.

Inseam Length

Of course, length is an important consideration as well, both functionally and aesthetically. The options listed ahead range from booty-hugging 3-inch inseams to more conservative 10-inch inseams, so there’s something for every height and preference. Inseam lengths are also listed for each style below, so you can find what works for you at a glance.

Style Considerations

Finally, think about styling. If you want a little fun, try a pair in a cute print, vibrant color, or even an iridescent texture that’ll pair just as well with your sports bra at the gym as it will and a blazer, bandeau, and slides for a casual twist on cocktail attire. If you’re going to Princess Di route, consider a chic neutral like khaki or muted peach, and throw on a cozy sweatshirt, chunky socks, and sneakers.

Scroll on to shop 15 of the best biker shorts available on Amazon.

01 Editor’s Pick: The Best-Selling Biker Shorts That Belong In Every Closet BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 51,000 stellar ratings, these biker shorts by BALEAF have gained a serious cult following on Amazon. Made of moisture-wicking 87% polyester and 13% spandex, these shorts feature a high rise in your choice of a 5-, 7-, or 8-inch inseam. Plus, they come with two handy side pockets and a hidden pocket at the waistband to stash your keys or phone. Whatever your activity of choice, these biker shorts will keep you feeling comfy and secure, and they’re available in 39 versatile colors. Editor praise: “These biker shorts are one of the most-worn items in my wardrobe, and probably the best $20 I’ve spent this year. The fabric is substantial enough that I feel totally comfortable wearing them as ‘real’ shorts in public (no fear of show-through), but they’re so ridiculously soft, I forget I’m wearing anything at all. The legs and wide waistband don’t dig in uncomfortably, and they stay put, so I also love them for working out. I have two pairs in black — one in the 5-inch inseam, which is perfect for my shorter frame; and one in the 8-inch inseam, which I love dressing up with a blazer and kitten heels for evening.” — Caroline Goldstein, Elite Daily Editor Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Available Colors: 39 | Inseam Length: 5-, 7-, and 8-inch | Pockets: Yes

02 A Pair Of Mid-Rise Biker Shorts Made Of Ultra-Soft Jersey Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $11 See On Amazon If lounging is on your horizon, these biker shorts by Hanes are just the thing — and with almost 24,000 five-star ratings, they’re a total cult-favorite on Amazon. They’re made of ultra-soft cotton jersey, polyester, and spandex, so whether you’re running errands or putting in a little couch time, you’ll be comfy (but they’re not moisture-wicking, so they may not be the best choice for harder workouts). Featuring a mid-rise and a 7-inch inseam — and available in two chic neutral shades — these affordable biker shorts are proof that luxury doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Enthusiastic review: “Love these! Bought them to wear under skirts and dresses. I've been looking for cotton undershorts for a while, most are spandex which isn't very comfortable to me, so these were perfect, I bought several pairs. [...] The waist was snug, felt like things were secure without being too tight like spandex, didn't leave a mark or anything, still allowed full range of motion. [...] Fit around the thighs was also snug but perfect, doesn't ride up, doesn't leave a mark.” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 2 | Inseam Length: 7-inch | Pockets: No

03 These Squat-Proof Biker Shorts In An Ultra-Wearable Length IUGA High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Over 11,000 people gave these exercise biker shorts a five-star rating, and it’s not hard to see why. Made from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, these high-waisted shorts have two side pockets and an extra inner pocket, so you can keep your phone or keys secure. The hem hits mid-thigh for protect against chafing, and that four-way-stretch opaque fabric will be a dream for anyone who adores the sensation of compression fabric. Enthusiastic review: “These are absolutely PERFECT! I love these an will be buying so many more pairs! They are super comfy and the fabric has a really nice stretch to it. I have a Galaxy S9 and it fits my phone 100% in the pocket with no issues. I have thicker thighs as well and the fabric feels like it isn't going to totally wear out within a few months of wearing them because it is more of a spandex type material on the outside. Luckily, they are super breathable and were perfect for the hot day that I was wearing them. Can't be more happy!” Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Available Colors: 16 | Inseam Length: 6-inch | Pockets: Yes

04 A Pair Of Plus-Size Biker Shorts Made Of 100% Cotton Stretch Is Comfort Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made of breathable 100% cotton, these biker shorts have an elastic waistband and a mid-thigh length inseam. They’re not sweat-wicking, so you likely won’t reach for these for rigorous workouts. But the adorable colors and prints on offer — from polka dots to plaid to florals — and comfy material make these the sort of versatile bike shorts that can run errands, lounge at home, or provide a little extra coverage under a skirt. Enthusiastic review: “I love these so much! I own about 6 different pairs and am planning to buy more!!! I love that they’re high waisted & I can wear a body suit or crop tops like in the pictures & feel comfortable. [...] The material is nice and soft and they fold well that I can even carry one in my purse which I did when I went abroad in case I needed to change due to random weather changes.” Available Sizes: X-Large — 7X | Available Colors: 20 | Inseam Length: 7-inch | Pockets: No

05 Some Fashion-Forward Biker Shorts In The Chicest Colors The Drop High Rise Mid-Length Bike Shorts Amazon $8 See On Amazon Modern color options are one of the best ways to keep retro trends like biker shorts fresh. Case in point: These on-trend, high-rise biker shorts that come in the chicest neutrals, like ‘Praline,’ the muted peach pictured above; or ‘Martini Olive,’ a cargo green that would make for a lovely alternative to black. They’re made of 90% cotton blended with 10% stretchy elastane, and feature a high-rise waist and mid-thigh inseam. Just add tall socks and sneakers, and you’ve got an updated take on the classic ’90s look. Enthusiastic review: “These biker shorts are great! This is the first pair of biker shorts I have owned and I'm a fan! They are perfectly form-fitting without being too tight. The stitching is well done and the back waist has the company's logo. [...] the cotton gives durability but they still have enough stretch. Overall really happy with these!” Available Sizes: XX-Small — 3X | Available Colors: 4 | Inseam Length: Not Listed | Pockets: No

06 These Exercise Biker Shorts In A Convenient 3-Pack CADMUS High Waisted Biker Shorts (3-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon This three-pack of biker shorts evens out to around $16 per pair, so you’re getting an amazing deal (and it’s an easy way to stock your athleisure wardrobe). Made of moisture-wicking 85% polyester and 15% spandex, and with two handy side pockets to hold your keys or phone, you’ll reach for these anytime you’ve got a sweat-inducing sort of activity on the horizon. The hem hits at a comfortable mid-thigh length to help prevent chafing. Your workout might be tough, but these shorts are an easy choice. Enthusiastic review: “These are great workout shorts for an excellent price. [...] It is so hard to find workout clothes that fit just right. These are perfect. They don’t ride up in the legs. They don’t ride down at the waist. I admit I was a little worried about the thin elastic waistband, but it stays put and doesn’t roll. The pockets are nice and generous enough to stuff a bottle of water in there.” Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available Colors: 5 | Inseam Length: 8-inch | Pockets: Yes

07 This Pair Of Leopard-Print Biker Shorts For The Gym & Beyond Hanna Nikole High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon These high-waisted biker shorts have two handy side pockets, so they’re perfect to wear to the gym or out for a run (you can easily stash your keys or phone), but that chic leopard print would look so good with some chunky sneakers and a sweater for brunch with friends. With a high-rise waist and your choice of a 6- or 8-inch inseam, these 100% spandex biker shorts come in 14 more dark neutral colors and prints. Enthusiastic review: “I recently went to Jamaica and took these shorts along to use for hiking and swimming in waterfalls and ocean. They worked great! It was very nice to have some thing that could work as shorts going to restaurants and walking around downtown, and then go straight into the water or up a waterfall. The pockets on either side were fantastic for car keys, credit cards etc. so that I didn’t have to bring a purse. I cannot recommend them highly enough.” Available Sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus | Available Colors: 15 | Inseam Length: 6- and 8-inch | Pockets: Yes

08 These Compression Biker Shorts In So Many Colors And Patterns ODODOS High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you think biker shorts can’t be bespoke, think again. In addition to coming in 88 (!) colors and patterns, these high-waisted biker shorts are available in a 5- or 8-inch inseam, so you can find one to suit your precise taste. The fabric is made of a super-stretchy polyester and spandex blend with gentle compression, which makes them perfect for a workout, and there are two side pockets to stash keys or phone. Enthusiastic review: “Perfect fit! They are perfect for my running. The waistband is big enough that it doesn’t fall down and get annoying mid run and is still comfortable! Love the pockets! I plan on getting some more for future runs!” Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Available Colors: 88 | Inseam Length: 5- and 8-inch | Pockets: Yes

09 A 3-Pack Of Biker Shorts In A Longer Length SanAogo High Waisted Biker Shorts (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This three-pack of biker shorts is the perfect addition to your year-round wardrobe, and particularly great for folks who prefer more coverage, since they’re available in either 8- or 10-inch inseams (which also gives them some retro appeal). They feature a high-rise waist and are made of an ultra-soft polyester and spandex fabric blend with four-way stretch, so they’re just as well-suited to working out as they are lounging or day (or night!) wear. They’d look so chic with a sleek bandeau top and a pointed leather slide. Enthusiastic review: “They’re super soft and comfortable and not screen door thin. I have a pair for every day of the week when I do my CrossFit workout. So that’s burpees, running, weight training and the fact that they are high waisted is even better. Best workout shorts ever. Now I find myself throwing them on to run my errands on the weekends. They’re durable and the fabric maintains hot water washing.” Available Sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large | Available Colors: 11 | Inseam Length: 8- and 10-inch | Pockets: No

10 This Pair Of Super-Short Biker Shorts In A Cheeky Print Amazon Essentials High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Ultimately, fashion should feel fun, and the cheeky print on these Amazon Essentials biker shorts is nothing if not pure joy. Celebrate your love for doughnuts while you exercise, lounge, or, you know, eat doughnuts; however and wherever you wear them, you’ll appreciate the extra-stretchy compression fabric (made of moisture-wicking blend of 73% polyester and 27% spandex), and two convenient side pockets to stash keys or a phone. The version pictured has an extra-short, 3-inch inseam, though you can also opt for a style with an 8-inch inseam. And if the doughnut print isn’t your thing, there a few more fun options to choose from (like the yellow leopard, perhaps?), or solid shades. Enthusiastic review: “Let me preface this review with the fact that I have THE. HARDEST. TIME. finding booty shorts that fit. They're either too tight around the thighs, too loose around my waist, roll up weird, have a strange waistband etc. I ordered the donut print shorts in large (I normally wear a small or medium in leggings) and these are actually really nice! They're not perfect, but none of the shorts I have are. The fabric is sleek, but soft, the print is adorable and the stitching appears to be good quality. And there's pockets!” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 11 | Inseam Length: 3- or 8-inch | Pockets: Yes

11 A Pair Of Buttery Soft Biker Shorts In Your Choice Of 74 Colors & Prints Leggings Depot Fashion Biker Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon Few prints are as of-the-moment as checkerboard, and these biker shorts by Leggings Depot are an adorable (and comfy) way to get in on the trend. (How cute would they be chunky block sandal and a neon button-down shirt?) Featuring a mid-thigh inseam and a mid rise in a blend of 92% polyester and 8% spandex, they’re available in a whopping 73 more prints to choose from — tie-dye, animal print, sun-and-moon, and more. When people talk about fashion biker shorts, this is what they mean. Enthusiastic review: “I bought these in a few patterns to wear around the house, on walks, for errands, etc. They fit correctly and are super soft. Use the product size chart for sizing based on your measurements.The texture really is unlike any other bike short or stretchy fabric I own. I now understand what is meant by ‘buttery soft.’ They're not see through at all, but you're gonna have panty lines if you're not wearing a thong or boy shorts. That's pretty standard though so I'm not knocking points off for it.They're comfy and I'm glad I bought them. Love the patterns...” Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X | Available Colors: 74 | Inseam Length: Not Listed | Pockets: No

12 These Thicker Biker Shorts With An Extra-High Rise Core 10 High Waisted Slim Fit Biker Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon If comfort is at the top of your priorities list when it comes to fashion, add these Core 10 biker shorts to your cart next. They’re made of a super-soft, slightly thicker combination of 86% polyester and 14% elastane, so you’re sure to feel comfy and secure. The wide waistband and extra-high, 5-inch rise add to that delicious sensation of security. In addition to two side pockets there’s a hidden inner pocket, so you’ve got plenty of options to keep your keys, credit card, or phone safe. Enthusiastic review: “I love these shorts, I now have four pairs of them in different colors. They fit great, are a thick material, and have a very high waist. [...] Great to wear for working out, as they stay put and don’t ride up, but I also like to wear them under dresses for extra coverage. The plus is you can use the pocket to store your phone, even if wearing under a dress or skirt. Love, love, love these!” Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X | Available Colors: 10 | Inseam Length: Not Listed | Pockets: Yes

13 A Pair Of Biker Shorts With An On-Trend Cross Waistband ODODOS Cross Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon These super-cute biker shorts feature the criss-cross waistband that’s popping up everywhere right now. Not only are they perfectly on-trend, but they’re functional, too: They feature a hidden inner pocket plus two side pockets, so you have the option of going bag-free, and they’re made of a blend of moisture-wicking 72% polyamide and 28% elastane that’s super-soft but prevents show-through. Plus, they’re available in your choice of 5- or 8-inch inseams (and a ton of colors and prints, like the chic ‘Taupe’ pictured above). They’re of-the-moment, for sure, but you’ll keep these hardworking biker shorts in rotation for years to come. Enthusiastic review: “Sweat proof and squat proof. Super cute and comfortable I’m going to buy more colors and leggings from this brand. [...] Did some hiking, running, lifting, and cycling in these shorts and they fit perfectly.” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 51 | Inseam Length: 5- and 8-inch | Pockets: Yes

14 These Seamless Biker Shorts With Moderate Compression Aoxjox Seamless Biker Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon The smaller an item of clothing, the more little details like seams can make make; and these biker shorts are seamless for the ultimate in comfort, whether you’re wearing them to exercise or lounge. They have a high waist (they look so cute paired with a cropped workout top, like the model wears above) and a top-of-the-thigh inseam; and the nylon, polyester, and elastane fabric offers moderate compression, but it’s still stretchy enough to accommodate as much running, squatting, or lounging you send their way. There are 43 colors to choose from, so you’re sure to find your perfect fit. Enthusiastic review: “AMAZING, like WOW. [...] Did leg day with these on and no complaints! They don’t rise up at all and the band wasn’t tight around my stomach area allowed for some room but didn’t roll down or move when I worked outAlso, I sweat ALOT and the sweat doesn’t show through! Extremely happy & bought a second pair today!” Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available Colors: 43 | Inseam Length: 5-inch | Pockets: No