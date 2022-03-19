Matching sets have proven themselves a mainstay in the fashion world, and I for one am totally here for it, especially when it comes to loungewear. It’s an easy way to look and feel put together (even if you don’t plan on leaving the house) without having to spend a ton of cash. The best affordable loungewear sets are versatile, cute, and above all, super comfortable.

From satin pajamas to ribbed workout leggings to velour tracksuits, there are endless fabric and style options to choose from when shopping for a comfortable loungewear set. It all depends on what you’ll feel most comfortable in. If you live in warmer climates, a tank or crop top with shorts will keep you cool and comfy, while those who brave cold winters, or just tend to run cold, may want to opt for an elevated sweatsuit. And while all these options are great for curling up to watch your latest Netflix obsession, loungewear sets aren’t limited to the couch — a matching knit set, for instance, can take you from the grocery store to a casual lunch date then back to the couch (with the right accessories, of course).

Whether you’re working from home, heading out to run errands, or doing absolutely nothing (and loving every second of it), keep scrolling for a list of the best affordable loungewear sets for every occasion — all under $50.

01 A Cult-Favorite Matching Set With A Relaxed Fit PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Sweatsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon This two-piece loungewear set offers an updated take on a classic sweatsuit. Rather than fleece, this set is made of thin, breathable cotton/polyester blend you can wear all year round. The long-sleeve crewneck top is looser at the shoulders and tapers down toward the wrists, while the pants have two pockets and cuff details. Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this versatile set — they’ve awarded it close to 9,000 glowing ratings and counting. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

02 A Luxurious-Feeling Satin Pajama Set SIORO Satin Pajama Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only does satin have amazing skin and hair benefits, it also makes everything feel more luxe — like this button-down satin pajama set. The loose-fitting cut glides over your skin, while lightweight satin keeps you cool all night. An elastic drawstring on the pants allows you to customize the fit, and features like a breast pocket and contrast piping harken to classic pajama styles. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

03 This Comfortably Chic Two-Piece Knit Set SYZRI 2-Piece Knit Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’ve been searching for loungewear that can take you from your home office to a coffee run, look no further. This set features a pair of high-waist drawstring shorts and a slightly cropped pullover crewneck top with cuffed bubble sleeve accents. The knit material is both cozy and breathable, and each piece can be styled separately. Pair this set with sneakers on your next flight, or some sandals for a shopping trip. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

04 This Ribbed Workout Set You Can Wear At The Gym Or On The Couch OQQ Ribbed Exercise Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Let’s be real, sometimes the comfiest loungewear sets are those meant for a workout. But whether or not you choose to break a sweat in this ribbed exercise set, you’re sure to be comfortable. Made of 76% nylon, 14% polyester, and 10% spandex, this seamless set is both durable and stretchy in addition to having moisture-wicking properties. The bra top comes with removable pads, and the high-waisted biker shorts are totally squat-proof. Throw on a jean jacket or cardigan and you’re ready for an afternoon of running errands. Available sizes: Small — Large

05 This Effortlessly Stylish Jogger Set White Mark 2-Piece Lounge Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon This buttery-soft loungewear set is an elevated twist on a classic silhouette. Made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, this set drapes nicely over the body for a defined yet relaxed fit. The high-rise jogger-style pants have a stretchy waistband and two pockets. Available in a variety of muted tones, some reviewers recommend ordering a size down, noting it tends to run large. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

06 A Satin Pajama Set With Matching Robe That Couldn’t Be Chicer Escalier 3-Piece Satin Pajama Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon Two-piece sets are great, but a three-piece set? Even better! This satin pajama set comes with pants, a cami, and a matching belted robe and is available in a variety of elegant patterns, from feathers to florals. The pants feature an elastic waistband, and the V-neck babydoll-style top has lace trim and adjustable straps. At just $31, this trifecta is the definition of bougie on a budget. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

07 A Two-Piece Set In A Playful Tie-Dye Print PRETTYGARDEN Tie-Dye Sleepwear Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon Feel cute and cozy in this matching tie-dye pajama set. Featuring a relaxed fit, this crewneck has ribbed cuffs, and the shorts (which are just the right length) have an adjustable drawstring — ideal for ordering takeout and marathon-watching Netflix. If tie-dye isn't your thing, don’t worry. This set also comes in an array of solid hues, as well as other prints like stripes and leopard print. Tie your hair back in a sleek bun, add some silver jewelry, and put on your favorite white sneakers, and no one will notice you left the house in pajamas. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

08 This Sultry Camisole & Shorts Set With Lace Details Avidlove Lace Nightwear Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Loungewear doesn’t just have to be comfy and cozy — it can be comfy and hot, too. Case in point: this two-piece sleep set. The scoop-neck camisole has adjustable straps and the shorts feature a drawstring closure (that’s the comfy part), and both are accented with black lace paneling (hot!). Made of 50% polyester and 50% acrylic, Amazon reviewers rave about how soft the fabric is. “The material is very soft and flexible so it moves with your body's curves,” one wrote. “The lace isn't scratchy at all.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

09 The Tee & Shorts Combo You’ll Never Want To Take Off Milumia Pajamas Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This short-sleeve T-shirt with matching shorts is the perfect alternative to that ratty old tee you haven’t been able to part ways with. Both the oversized top and breezy bottoms are made from 85% cotton and 15% spandex so they’re equal parts soft and stretchy. Choose from an array of tie-dye colorways or a cute floral or hearts print. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

10 This Cute Cropped Tank With Matching Drawstring Shorts SheIn Crop Lounge Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made of a ribbed knit fabric, this crop tank and shorts combo will keep you cool and comfy when temps start to rise. The top features button accents, while the high-waisted shorts have an elastic waistband with tie detail. Both pieces are made of a polyester blend with just the right amount of stretch to allow for freedom of movement, whether you’re sleeping, chilling, doing chores around the house, or stepping out for a walk. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 This Off-The-Shoulder Sweater Set You’ll Actually Want To Show Off Ermonn Sweater Set Amazon $42 See On Amazon This two-piece knit set makes getting dressed in the morning so easy, even if you’re just WFH. The sweater-like material is made from 60% acrylic and 40% nylon, creating a cozy yet breathable feel. The top has three-quarter length sleeves, and the drapey fit means you can wear it off the shoulder for a sultry spin. And the loose-fitting shorts can be adjusted, thanks to a drawstring waistband. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 This Y2K-Inspired Velour Tracksuit Hotouch Velour Tracksuit Amazon $39 See On Amazon Trends may come and go, but these days, the Y2K aesthetic just can’t seem to quit. So if you want to channel your inner Paris Hilton, pick up this velour tracksuit. It comes with a pullover hoodie and cuffed, tapered pants with an adjustable drawstring waistband. This set is loose enough to be extra-comfy, but tailored enough to look a little polished. You can’t go wrong with black, but Paris would definitely approve of the hot pink version. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

13 A Versatile Two-Piece Set With Your Choice Of Biker Shorts Or Leggings BORIFLORS 2 Piece Outfit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This set gives you the best of both worlds with two different pant options: Made of 90% rayon and 10% spandex, this super-stretchy set is available in both biker shorts and full-length leggings. The billowy short-sleeve top, with a subtle V-neck, is slightly longer in the back than it is in the front, and has small slits on either side, for a stylish take on your classic oversized tee. “This is a perfect errand running outfit to wear with cute sneakers or Ugg boots,” one reviewer raved, and another dubbed it “the perfect lounge outfit.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 A Sleek Satin Slip Dress With A Matching Robe Escalier Satin Sleepwear Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Ideal for throwing on after a hot shower or doing your makeup before a night out, this matching satin nightgown and robe set is sleek and sultry. The V-neck slip dress hits just above the knee and has a tie detail in the front, while the back has an elastic band and adjustable straps. The robe comes with a removable belt, as well as handy interior ties to secure the robe shut. Slip on a pair of heels and a blazer, and you’re ready to step out for dinner. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 This Breezy Jumpsuit That’s The Perfect One-&-Done Outfit Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Okay, so maybe this sleeveless jumpsuit isn’t technically a set, but nothing is easier than throwing on a one-piece and calling it a day (or night). Made of a knit terry fabric, this cozy jumpsuit has a scoop neckline and keyhole cutout on the back. The jogger-style bottoms have an adjustable drawstring functionality and elastic cuffs for a look that’s relaxed yet put-together. It’s one of the easiest pieces on this list to dress up — just top it off with a cute jacket, slide sandals, and some great accessories, and you’re good to go for a casual dinner. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 6X

