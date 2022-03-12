I’ve learned that sexiness depends less upon someone else’s expectations and more on what makes me feel sexy. And what better way to tune into your own particular brand of sensuality than relaxing in one of the sexiest loungewear and lounge sets around? Whether you choose to reveal skin or revel in a luxurious fabric, lounging in a sumptuous set can be the ultimate act self love.

When you’re shopping for sexy loungewear, it’s essential to be an active participant in defining what sexy means for you. Is there a particular body part you want to celebrate? There are cute pajama shorts to highlight your bum, or plunging necklines if you adore your cleavage. And if you feel sexier when concealing rather than revealing, consider classic silhouettes made with sultry materials like satin, silk, or cheeky mesh, or details like peek-a-boo cutouts.

Think, as well, about how and where you’ll be wearing your loungewear. If you’re planning to chill and run errands today, a pair of cashmere joggers or a cute exercise set will have you out the door — then back on the couch — without missing a beat. If you’re planning on wearing your loungewear to bed, pick up a sexy pajama set (you can’t go wrong with some classic silky pajamas) that can double as a chic outfit if the mood strikes to step out for dinner.

Whatever your mood, these sexy loungewear and lounge sets for women are ready for you to snap up, put on, and — maybe — take off.

01 This Polished Satin Sleep Set With Sexy Tuxedo Vibes LONXU Satin Button Down Loungewear Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re the sort who opts for a tuxedo over an evening dress, you’ll love this polished long-sleeved loungewear set. Sumptuous satin flows, offering ease of movement while still suggesting just a bit at what’s underneath. That classic menswear-inspired notched collared top and contrasting piping are all buttoned-up, but the sensual texture is all play. “The quality of this set is awesome!!! Seriously the softest pajamas I’ve ever worn!” raved one of 11,300+ Amazon shoppers who left a five-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

02 This Classic, Splurge-Worthy Cashmere Lounge Set State Cashmere 100% Pure Cashmere Knitted Loungewear Amazon $185 See On Amazon There are a few details that make this lounge set by State Cashmere worth the splurge, the first being its dreamy material: Made entirely of warm-yet-lightweight Mongolian cashmere, this set promises a softness so alluring, you’ll never want to take it off. The ribbed texture and slim fit hug your silhouette. This set’s tops and bottoms are sold separately, but the whole set it so versatile, you can feel good about treating yourself to both. You can wear the top with any other pants in your wardrobe, or pair the bottoms with a silk button-down shirt and loafers for the comfiest work outfit ever. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

03 This Exercise Set With Cute Cutouts & Sultry Mesh Opocos 2 Piece Fitness Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon This workout set features a crisscross-style cutout top and sheer mesh cutouts in the pants, so you can feel sexy even when you’re working your butt off in barre class. But, as athleisure lovers know, it’s certainly not limited to exercise; wear while you’re doing laundry, out to walk the dog, or to the grocery store. This set comes in 22 versions, all of which boast different prints and design details to suit every aesthetic. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

04 A 3-Piece Lounge Set With Endless Styling Opportunities Fessceruna 3 Piece Loungewear Set Amazon $47 See On Amazon If you like the option to conceal or reveal, consider this ribbed loungewear set. It’s composed of three pieces — a cropped, slim-fit tank; a long, drapey cardigan; and drawstring-waist pants — all made of a stretchy, sublimely soft blend of polyester and spandex. You can wear them all together for a cohesive look, or split them up to get even more wear out of each piece. Toss the cropped tank over a pair of high-waisted jeans; wear the duster as a bathrobe, or over a T-shirt and jeans... the styling options are endless. Nothing sexier than choice. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

05 This 2-Piece Lounge Set That’ll Take You Straight From The Gym To The Couch LOV ANNY 2 Piece Tracksuit Set $30 See On Amazon The beauty of this lounge set lies in its versatility: Throw it on to indulge in a K-drama marathon, then head out to a gym class (or, you know, don’t). The sports bra features light padding to support low-impact activity, and the soft, stretchy joggers have a drawstring waist and elasticated ankles. There are lots of fun color options, from classic black to heather green. Grab a pair of fresh white sneakers and a cute bag to pop out for errands. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

06 A Retro-Inspired Lounge Set That’s So Playful ECHOINE 2 Piece Jogger Sweatsuit Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Between the bum-hugging dolphin shorts and slightly cropped, ringer-style T-shirt, this two-piece lounge set is oozing with ‘70s gym class vibes — and it’s so comfortable, you’ll reach for it every single day, like this shopper who wrote: “I work from home so unless I have a video conference/meeting, I wear these. I even use them as pajamas at night. You wouldn’t really find me wearing anything else at home but these!” This set is lounge-appropriate, of course, but it’ll look cute paired with some short tube socks and chunky sneakers for a trip to the park. Whether you’re playing sports or just enjoy a sporty spirit, this set taps into the sexiness of play. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

07 A Lace-Trimmed Sleep Set That Comes In So Many Fun Colors & Prints XAKALAKA Lace Cami Shorts Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sleep set darts between sweetness and sultriness. The lace trim, deep neckline, and strappy top offer a lingerie-inspired spin, while the soft, stretchy polyester/spandex blend keeps you comfy. The tiny bow on the high-cut shorts is another cute, sexy detail; sweet lace scalloping balances the look. Whether you’re cozied up alone or with a partner, this set takes sexy lounging seriously. It’s available in so many fun colors and patterns, like tie-dye, florals, and buffalo plaid. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

08 A Timeless Satin Lounge Set That’s Perfect For Warm-Weather Lounging Ekouaer Satin Short Sleeve Pajama Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon This lounge set demonstrates that simple can still be sexy AF. The satin material feels luxurious; the double-breasted top and contrasting piping bring the menswear vibe. Sensible black buttons and a structured front pocket play against the fabric’s liquid lushness, and the shorts and short sleeves will keep you nice and cool in warmer weather. “These are a perfect length and very comfortable to sleep in and lounge around the house,” one reviewer gushed. “It fit as expected. Highly recommend!” Choose from a whopping 34 colors and prints, from gleaming white to playful zebra print. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

09 This Ribbed Shorts Set That Couldn’t Be Comfier MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Henley Tops and Shorts Loungewear Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon This ribbed shorts set taps into the cozy-sexy vibe so well. The cutout V-neck on the oversized top can be worn off-shoulder, or you can allow it to highlight your décolletage. The shorts are fairly short, but you can easily pop on some chunky sneakers and dash to the grocery store — and they have pockets (who doesn’t love that?). One reviewer wrote, “I could live in this all day, EVERY day! Seriously, it is one of the most comfortable two piece lounge sets I own. The material is so soft and has a nice thickness to it.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This Elegant Satin Robe In An Array Of Gleaming Shades Turquaz Linen Satin Short Kimono Amazon $15 See On Amazon This shimmering satin robe features loose, three-quarter length sleeves and an above-the-knee hemline, so you can feel covered up while still luxuriating in the sensuality of the material. The tie waist will have you in and out of the robe in a second, and the breathable material will keep you feeling nice and cool, not humid and sticky. How luxurious, to step out of a hot bath and into an envelope of satin. Choose from 29 shimmering shades and prints, from cornflower blue (pictured) to lush rose gold. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Lounge Set With A Cute Striped Hem & Pet-Me Texture HUE Velour Lounge 2 Piece Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you feel sexiest when you’re immensely comfortable, this HUE lounge set is just the thing. The velour texture is so soft and pet-able, and the cute striped trim adds just a hint of fun. The pants are fitted while still allowing freedom of movement. This set is the no-makeup makeup version of sexy loungewear: It’s doing a lot, but it looks so simple. “These pajamas feel like silk, are light weight and cozy warm,” wrote one shopper. “Don't know how they do it, but they're my favorites.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

12 This 3-Piece Satin Pajama Set In 10 Sophisticated Prints Escalier Satin 3 Piece Floral Pajama Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon This glam three-piece satin pajama set will have you feeling like the main character in a celebrity reality television series, in the best possible way. The elegant dragon print combines with the sultry shimmer of satin; put this on to elevate virtually any at-home activity. And with three pieces, you get to decide precisely how much you want to show off or conceal, while offering so much versatility. It comes in 10 equally gorgeous patterns, like dainty florals and feathers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 An Oversized Sleep Shirt With A Plunging V-Neck Ekouaer Deep V Neck Oversized Nightshirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon The oversized shape of this sleep shirt is the perfect comfy contrast to its plunging neckline; bell sleeves and a short floaty hem are playful, while the relaxed fit and swingy, stretchy rayon-and-spandex material nod to the luxury of softness. If you feel great about your legs, or love highlighting your décolletage, but still want freedom of movement (so you can properly lounge while streaming your favorite show), this sleep shirt is here for it. It comes in so many adorable colors and patterns, too. Available sizes: XX-Large — 3X-Large

