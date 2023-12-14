You’ll burn for these designs inspired by the Netflix series.
Season 3 of Bridgerton may not be returning until 2024, but fans can enjoy browsing Allure Bridals’ newest collection inspired by the Netflix series. The Bridgerton Wedding Collection, which was created with costume designer Lyn Paolo, features dreamy gowns inspired by both Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte.
While taking inspo from the Regency era, Nikki Deeds, Allure Bridals Global Brand Director tells Elite Daily the wedding dresses in the Bridgerton collection are “modern and eminently wearable for today’s bride.” You’ll even find colorful gowns and newer silhouettes that are sure to be the talk of the Ton.