Zayn Just Casually Revealed A New Face Tattoo That Has Fans Confused

Get ready to try your hand at deciphering the latest Zayn Malik tattoo. The singer’s vast array of body art has been a topic of discussion amongst fans for a while, but he just casually debuted another piece of ink in an unexpected spot. The new tattoo is in a location that makes it hard to see — along his jawline. After Zayn Malik’s Instagram selfie revealed a new face tattoo, fans are so stumped about what it says.

As Malik often does, he broke the internet when he posted a selfie on Instagram on Friday, July 30, subtly revealing that he’s got some new ink. In the photo, he’s posed with one side of his face toward the camera, wearing a brown fedora and a dark gray T-shirt. At first glance, there’s nothing unusual about the pic, until you look a bit closer at his jawline. The tattoo is a line of text, but what it says is unclear in the photo. When eagle-eyed fans spotted the ink, they took to Twitter to express their feelings about it.

Fan guesses are wide and varied, but some people think it’s either a Latin script or the phrase “Do More.” Whatever it says, the fan reactions were pretty priceless.

Those who are guessing what it means are throwing out wild answers:

In January 2021, Malik raised some eyebrows when fans spotted his tattoo for his daughter Khai. Most of Malik’s tattoos hold personal meaning for him, such as his tattoo of Hadid's eyes on his chest and Arabic pieces celebrating his heritage. So, it wasn’t surprising to find out that Malik had Khai’s name in Arabic in red ink on his wrist.

Malik’s other tattoos include family members' names tattooed in Arabic, including one for his grandfather Walter, his sisters Safaa and Doniya, and his dad Yaser.

Recently, Malik gifted a pretty bouquet to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid for her birthday, and Hadid revealed just how supportive he was when she gave birth to her daughter Khai. She gave birth at home in September 2020, with her mom Yolanda, sister Bella, her assistant, and Malik by her side. “When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually,” she told Vogue in an interview for the March 2021 issue. Apparently, daddy Zayn caught the baby with his bare hands. “It didn’t even click that she was out,” Gigi said. “I was so exhausted, and I looked up, and he’s holding her. It was so cute.”

Although Malik has fans’ curiosity piqued about the new ink on his jaw, it’s probably safe to say the tattoo isn’t about his daughter Khai since he’s already got a tattoo for her. Whatever it means is unclear, but hopefully, the singer will reveal its meaning to curious fans soon.