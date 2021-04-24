Just when you thought Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's relationship couldn't get any cuter, they've turned up the adorableness yet again. The two celebs recently celebrated the model mom's special day on Friday, April 23, and it was #relationshipgoals. While every aspect of the day was undoubtedly special, the pièce de résistance was Zayn Malik's gift for Gigi Hadid's 26th birthday: an absolutely gorgeous bouquet.

Hadid shared some cute birthday snaps on her Instagram Stories, including a photo of the bouquet in question. The pretty floral arrangement was a sight to see with roses, hydrangeas, and other blooms in pink, orange, and yellow shades. She showcased the gift with a simple "Wow" and a heart emoji and tagged Malik.

Malik also brought her a giant slice of cake during her friend-filled birthday party. In the video, he walks carefully through the room toward the outside patio. The celebration appears to have taken place in Hadid's NYC apartment, which she first shared photos of on Instagram back in July 2020. The shot shows balloons throughout the room that spell out "GIGI" and feature pretty spring colors.

Hadid's sister Bella showed up with a pretty bouquet for the model's birthday, too, which featured white lilies and small yellow blooms. Her sis also took some time to praise Gigi on her Instagram Stories, sharing a video of them from a fan account and writing, "It's my bestie's bday."

The models parents shared some sweet throwback photos and tons of love. Her dad, Mohamed Hadid, shared a slew of cute birthday posts on his Stories and an adorable Instagram post. The birthday snapshots included throwback photos of baby Gigi sitting in the kitchen and wearing oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, her mom, Yolanda Hadid, also shared a sentimental IG post. "Happy birthday to you, my sweet Angel," she wrote alongside old photos of her daughter. In her caption, she praised Gigi as a new mom and thanked her for giving her baby Khai as a grandchild.

Her brother Anwar's boo, who just so happens to be Dua Lipa, also shared birthday wishes on her Instagram Stories, saying, "National @gigihadid day. Happy Birthday, sweeeeet thing."

And it wouldn't be Gigi's birthday without her bestie Tan France giving her a shoutout. He shared a photo of Hadid and added that she's "one of the kindest people [he] know[s]."

Her birthday look was a stunner, too. Her makeup artist Patrick Ta shared an Instagram photo of her completed look, writing, "Happy 26th Birthday To My BB GiGi. I LOVE You Beyond."

With all of those birthday wishes and that breathtaking bouquet, Hadid's celebration seems to have been a night to remember.