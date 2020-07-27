Gigi Hadid is getting everything in order ahead of the arrival of her daughter. While the model has spent most of her pregnancy quarantined in Pennsylvania at her family's farm, she didn't put pause on prepping for the future in NYC. These photos of Gigi Hadid's New York City apartment are so glamorous and detailed.

Since Hadid confirmed the news of her pregnancy on April 30, she's been giving fans small glimpses into her personal life with Zayn Malik and how they're prepping for their first child. The notoriously private couple hasn't given much away, but, little by little, fans have felt more connected to Hadid then ever before thanks to her sharing some subtle information (she even debuted her baby bump earlier this month during an IG Live).

On Saturday, July 25, Hadid gave her Instagram followers a rare look into her home, which she's been redesigning for months.

"Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot," Hadid captioned a series of pics. "Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy."

Hadid gave a special shoutout to her "mamma" Yolanda, calling her "the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for." Hadid joked that her mom "called me crazy when required" and shared that she's "grateful to and for all."

Hadid's NYC spot is full of vibrant color and artistic flair, as she showed off on her IG Stories.

Check out Hadid's colored pasta-filled cabinets that really had people talking.

Not to mention her perfume-filled bathroom.

And a cozy couch spot that looks directly into the modern kitchen.

Hadid is likely going to be spending a lot of quality time in her NYC apartment in the coming months, so it's a good thing she got a head start on making it her perfect home.