Um, have you had a chance to check out Gigi Hadid's Vogue quotes about Zayn Malik helping her in labor yet?! Because they're pretty much the cutest things you'll see all day. Maybe all year.

Gigi's Feb. 4 interview was full of intimate glimpses into her life as a new parent living on a farm alongside Zayn and just a close RTV ride from her mother and siblings. But one of the sweetest portions of the piece came at the beginning when Gigi described giving birth to her daughter Khai at home with Zayn, her mother Yolanda, sister Bella, and assistant all by her side. “When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually,” she told Vogue with what they described as "a giggle tinged with pride," before adding, “I was an animal woman.”

And... drum roll please for the best part of the story... Zayn caught the baby. Like, with his bare hands. “It didn’t even click that she was out,” Gigi recounted as she rode a horse on her mom's farm. “I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute.”

But catching the baby wasn't the only role Zayn played in Gigi's birthing process.

He also helped set the mood with the right tunes, asking Gigi what music she wanted to hear. When she told him she'd like to listen to the audio of the children's novel The Indian in the Cupboard, Zayn wound up downloading the film. It turns out the novel was a childhood favorite for both of them and, per Vogue "they spent the early hours of labor watching it together."

“That’s something we’d never talked about but in that moment we discovered we both loved,” Gigi told the publication, before noting Zayn equated his experience of watching her give birth to a lion documentary he'd seen during which a male lion paced around while the female gave birth to their cubs. Gigi recalled, “Z was like, ‘That’s how I felt! You feel so helpless to see the person you love in pain.’”

Speaking of documentaries, it was the 2008 documentary The Business of Being Born that convinced them to have a home birth. “We both looked at each other and were like, I think that’s the call,” Gigi told Vogue.

So, are they going to be giving baby Khai any siblings? Probably not in the near future. “I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror,” says Gigi said. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, We can have some time before we do that again.”

ICYMI: Gigi announced she was expecting a child during an April 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On Sept. 23, she and Zayn each announced Khai's birth on their respective Instagram pages. Alongside a sweet photo of the baby clasping his finger, Zayn wrote:

Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x

So, so, soo happy for these two!