Zayn Malik seems to be aware of the backlash his former One Direction bandmate is currently facing. During a recent concert, Malik made an eyebrow-raising remark, which seemed to be aimed at Harry Styles.

While closing out his residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on Jan. 28, Malik thanked the crowd for attending his show. “I just want to say a big, big thank you to each and every single one of you for being here with me tonight. You could’ve been anywhere, [but] you decided to spend your night with me,” the singer said in a fan-captured video.

Then, Malik cracked a smile while adding: “Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high. Just saying… anyway.”

The remark drew a huge response from the crowd since it seemed to be a playful jab at Styles. In case you missed it, Styles is currently under fire for the exorbitant prices of his Together, Together Tour tickets. The pop star received widespread online backlash when the tour’s presale went live earlier in the week, with prices for his only United States venue initially being $60 for the very cheapest seats, but most prices surging to several hundred dollars right away. The spendy VIP packages are priced at nearly $2,000.

According to Ticketmaster, over 11 million people participated in the presale for Styles’ Madison Square Garden shows, which amount to 60 days from the end of August to the end of October.

The new tour will promote Styles’ album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, his first release after a nearly four-year hiatus. As for Malik, he’s also been teasing new music recently. His last album was 2024’s Room Under the Stairs.

Though the former One Direction stars have been relatively distant from each other since the band broke up in 2015, the four remaining members did reunite in 2024 at Liam Payne’s funeral to pay their respects as a group.