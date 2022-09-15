Zach Shallcross' Zodiac Sign Means His Dating Style Is Uber-Romantic

Need proof that your romantic fate is written in the stars? Just take a look at Zach Shallcross’ zodiac sign. It makes his ~ journey ~ toward finding love with Rachel Recchia on Season 19 of The Bachelorette make so much sense.

Shallcross was born on July 31, 1996, which makes him a Leo. Those born between July 23 and Aug. 22 are known for having big personalities. They’re often extremely romantic, passionate, and loyal, with a flair for the dramatic. If they run into trouble, it’s often because of their stubborn nature or their need to be the center of attention. As ABC wrote in Shallcross’s bio on its site, “He’s charismatic, personable, and has a huge heart.” Total Leo vibes.

Leos are ruled by the heart, which means they care deeply about being in love and would go to any length to find their best match. You basically couldn’t find a sign more well-suited to appearing on a reality dating show. According to ABC, “Zach is an old-fashioned romantic” who is “so ready to share forever with the right woman.” He wants a partner who is “compassionate, kind, and ready for romance because [he’s] excited to lay it on thick.”

While other suitors from Season 19 balked at the idea of a whirlwind engagement (Aven Jones, looking at you), Shallcross was all in. “I’m feeling confident that the love has just been growing,” he said, describing his the day portion of his Fantasy Suites date with Recchia. “And that she can, without a doubt, see a future with me as a spouse.” It was a classic Leo moment. As astrologer Brad Williams told Bustle, “Since Leos tend to follow their heart, they can fall in love fairly quickly."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

That love can sometimes look over-the-top to an outsider, especially since the lions of the zodiac often value gifts and surprises. According to ABC, “he loves to plan thoughtful surprises,” give “meaningful gifts,” and do “whatever grand romantic gesture it takes” to show how much he cares. His dates with Recchia on The Bachelorette (a movie premiere, biking through a field of flowers) were probably planned by the show’s production team, so you shouldn’t read too far into them. But don’t they seem so spot-on?

Although their relationship had been sailing smoothly up until Fantasy Suites, things soured during the overnight portion of their date. Recchia had lots of questions about their potential future together, including her concerns around his age. (With a birthday on March 8, 1996, she’s not even four months older than he is — but at the time of filming, he was 25 to her 26.) These late-night conversations left Shallcross cold. He later said things felt “immediately off,” as if he was suddenly seeing “the real Rachel” instead of the “Bachelorette version” he had fallen in love with. They broke up and he left the show.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The split makes perfect sense. Leos typically care a lot about honesty, and they’re extra-sensitive to anything or anybody that doesn’t seem real. “Don’t try to fool a Leo with false praise and fake promises,” astrologer Arriana Fox told Bustle. Recchia later told Shallcross her feelings were “real,” but by that point, the damage was done.

If the rumors that ABC picked Shallcross to be the next Bachelor are true, get ready to see plenty more of that famous Leo passion soon.