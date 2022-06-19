Zac Fully Stuck Up For His Ex Tayshia After An IG Troll Insulted Her

Though Bachelorette couple Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams may have ended things last year, the two clearly still care for one another. And Clark definitely proved that when he stood up for his ex recently after an Instagram troll tried to put her down. After Adams shared pics of herself on Wednesday, June 15 donning a bikini at the beach, one commenter decided to criticize Adams with harsh words. Zac Clark defended his ex Tayshia Adams and told her to “wear the clothes you want to wear... and keep shining.”

Plenty of Adams’ Instagram followers praised the former Bachelorette star when she shared pics of herself rockin’ a light blue bikini at the beach on Wednesday. But one internet troll tried to put down the Bachelor Nation star for the photos, writing, "I think you need to get over yourself. Remember when you dated @zwclark and didn't constantly post selfies... and bikinis of yourself?" The troll continued on, "Yeah get back to that honey @tayshia because nobody cares at [sic] how fancy you think you are. You're still a girl from a reality show with a guy who cheated on you."

Obviously, this troll was way out of line, and Clark quickly stepped in to defend his ex. He shutting down the troll and went on to send some words of support to Adams. "Enough is enough,” Clark said in a response to the comment. “One of the problems with social media is it gives people like you a voice and unwarranted power. The truth is, we see this sh*t, I see this sh*t. It is hard to avoid and it is just not nice, especially when you have no idea what you are talking about/you just make sh*t up. I struggle to see why you would be mean for no reason, being kind is so much easier, I promise."

Clark wrapped up the comment with a super inspiring message directed to his ex: "So @tayshia f*ck the noise and keep doing your thing. Wear the clothes you want to wear, take the videos you want to take and keep shining," he wrote. "I know you and I know you to be a really good person."

It’s nice to see that despite breaking up, Clark is still there to fully support Adams. Clark and Adams got engaged during her season of The Bachelorette in 2020, but ended things in November 2021. Though they’re not together anymore, it’s clear that Clark is still looking out for his ex and won’t tolerate any randos trying to bring her down.