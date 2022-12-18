Jenna Ortega & Percy Hynes White’s New Rom-Com Will Be A Wednesday Reunion

The new queen of horror is about to take a turn into romance, and she’s bringing a spooky buddy along with her. Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White will keep their Wednesday chemistry going in the new romantic comedy Winter Spring Summer or Fall. The project was first rumored at the beginning of December when White let slip he was working on something with Ortega, and the movie was finally confirmed by Deadline on Dec. 15. Anyone who loved Ortega and White’s will-they, won’t-they vibe on Wednesday can look forward to seeing them as love interests in a much different light, because Winter Spring Summer or Fall sounds much lighter than their supernatural Netflix series.

After broodily flirting with each other as the goth loner Wednesday and the artsy outcast Xavier, Ortega and White will explore a less dark love story in Winter Spring Summer or Fall. The film, which is being compared to epic romances like Before Sunrise and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, will star Ortega and White as two teens who meet each other on four significant days of the year and fall in love. Notably, the project was announced less than a month after Ortega and White proved their chemistry as love interests on Wednesday. Although a second season of Wednesday is still up in the air, fans can at least look forward to seeing the two fall for each other again in their upcoming rom-com. Here’s what to know about the movie so far.

Winter Spring Summer Or Fall Cast

Joining Ortega and White in the sweeping romance is Adam Rodriguez, who will play the father of Ortega’s character. Ortega and Rodriguez have also worked on the same project before, but they didn’t share scenes. Both had prominent roles in Jane the Virgin, Ortega appearing in flashbacks as younger Jane and Rodriguez playing one of Jane’s love interests for an arc.

Winter Spring Summer Or Fall Predicted Release Date

There’s no official premiere date for Winter Spring Summer or Fall yet, but because the cast has been filming throughout December, it sounds promising that the movie will be released sometime in 2023.