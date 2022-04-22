Here’s Why Zendaya Isn’t Attending The 2022 Met Gala

Zendaya is always one of the most highly-anticipated celebrities at any red carpet event, especially the Met Gala. The Euphoria star never fails to turn heads with her bold fashion choices, which is why fans can’t wait to see what she comes up with on fashion’s biggest night. Surprisingly, Zendaya revealed she won’t be able to attend the 2022 Met Gala, but she has a good excuse.

She discussed her (non-existent) Met Gala plans on the red carpet of an FYC Emmys event for Euphoria on April 20. Extra asked Zendaya whether she would be attending the Met Gala, which takes place on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

"I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she told The Bachelor’s Rachel Lindsy, who is also an Extra correspondent. "Your girl's gotta work and make some movies, so I wish everyone the best,” Zendaya said.

She added that she’ll be playing tennis that day, though she didn’t clarify why. Zendaya may have been referring to her upcoming movie Challengers. The film, which is directed by Call Me By Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya as tennis coach named Tashi. The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and West Side Story’s Mike Faist also star in the film. Filming is reportedly taking place in Boston, where Zendaya and rumored boyfriend Tom Holland were recently spotted.

While Zendaya can’t be at this year’s Met Gala, she told Extra that she’ll “be back eventually” and will “keep delivering [on the red carpet] in other ways.”

In the same interview with Extra, Zendaya also addressed the possibility of Holland appearing on Euphoria. “Who knows? I mean, listen, I’ll ask Sam,” she said, referring to the show’s creator Sam Levinson. “I’ll see what he’s got in store for us.”

Holland has been open about wanting to make a cameo in Euphoria. In a March 2021 interview with Collider, Holland told the publication, “I'd love to be in Euphoria, but with Jacob Batalon.” Batalon plays Peter Parker’s best friend Ned Leeds in the Spider-Man films.

“I'd love for us to just be in the background of one of Zendaya’s scenes, just because they're two of my best friends and I would love to do anything with them, but also I love that show so it'd be nice to be a part of that,” Holland said.

Euphoria is confirmed to be returning for a third season; however, fans are convinced new episodes won’t premiere until 2023 or 2024.