Never Have I Ever Season 2 is finally here, and it didn’t disappoint. Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s Netflix teen comedy built upon all the hilarious antics and big heart of its first season, as Indian-American high schooler Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continued navigating all the messiness that comes with growing up — but this time, there’s a love triangle! If you’ve already devoured all ten episodes of Season 2 (and hey, I don’t blame you), you may be wondering: Will there be a Never Have I Ever Season 3?

Warning: Spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 2 follow. Nothing is confirmed, but honestly? It seems pretty likely. For starters, the Season 2 finale perfectly sets the stage for a new chapter of Devi’s story. It leaves off at her school’s winter dance, right after she and lovable himbo Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) officially become a couple. They seem pretty happy together, but it doesn’t seem like the show’s love triangle is over just yet: Devi’s ex-boyfriend Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) watches them with what looks a whole lot like jealousy, even though he’s dating Devi’s friend Aneesa (Megan Suri). Drama!

Netflix hasn’t officially renewed the show just yet, but don’t panic. The streamer’s original series usually aren’t officially renewed until a month or two after they premiere, so any news about Never Have I Ever Season 3 will likely arrive in late summer or early fall 2021.

Netflix

Nonetheless, things are looking good for a third season, especially since Never Have I Ever has been a hit show for Netflix since Season 1 premiered last April. And since Season 2 debuted on July 15, it’s remained high on the streamer’s “Top 10 in the U.S.” list. It’s also received a ton of praise from critics and fans alike, who were on board with the ways in which Season 2 expanded Devi’s world in new, exciting ways.

Fans will have to wait and see if Devi and the gang return for even more high school misadventures. Until then, all episodes of Never Have I Ever are streaming on Netflix.