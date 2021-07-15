There's A New Girl In Town On Never Have I Ever & She's Cool AF

Netflix’s acclaimed teen comedy Never Have I Ever is finally back for Season 2, and with it comes some exciting new faces. As protagonist Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues navigating the intense highs and lows of high school, the arrival of a brand-new student makes her question everything. So, as you dive into Season 2, you may be wondering: Who plays Aneesa in Never Have I Ever? Here’s what to know about Megan Suri and her character.

Warning: Spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 2 follow. Season 2 picks up right where the first season left off, as Devi finds herself torn between love interests Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet), while her family struggles to figure out what the future holds for them after her father’s death. Despite her newfound love triangle, Devi has always attributed her persistent lack of popularity as a sign of the other students’ prejudices toward her as the only Indian kid in class. But when cool, charismatic Indian American transfer student Aneesa comes to school and instantly wins over pretty much everyone, Devi feels threatened.

Although the two eventually becomes friends when Devi finds a way to let go of her jealousy, she later assumes Aneesa is hooking up with Ben and accidentally starts a nasty rumor about her new friend. In the process of making up with Aneesa, Devi is once again forced to reckon with the deeper insecurities and traumas fueling her impulsive actions. As our main character continues to grow, Aneesa is a perfect addition to the Never Have I Ever crew. The role is sure to shoot Suri to new levels of stardom, but as it turns out, she’s no stranger to Hollywood.

Megan Suri’s Past Roles

You probably remember Suri from another hit Netflix show: Atypical, on which she played Quinn during Seasons 2 and 3. Additionally, Suri has appeared in series like Bones, How to Get Away with Murder, Modern Family, and Fresh Off the Boat. She’s also shown off her acting chops on the big screen, appearing alongside David Arquette in the 2020 comedy film The MisEducation of Bindu.

Megan Suri’s Social Media

You can catch up with Suri on Instagram and Twitter, where she goes by @megansuri. The actor’s Instagram is mostly dedicated to selfies and pics about her various acting gigs, while she often uses Twitter to share filming updates and get real about everything from Zoom auditions to her love of Jersey Shore compilations.

Megan Suri Facts

Suri has been in showbiz for a long time: According to her Insta, she made her acting debut at age eight in a Honda commercial. She’s also a huge Megan Thee Stallion stan and enjoys watching everything from cooking videos to Pedro Pascal interviews in her spare time. Plus, her Never Have I Ever co-star Ramakrishnan helped her figure out that she’s a Ravenclaw and she apparently exudes “mom friend” energy with “dad humor.”

Never Have I Ever Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix. Fingers crossed fans will get to catch up with Aneesa in a potential Never Have I Ever Season 3.