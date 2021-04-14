Never Have I Ever Season 2 Finally Has A Release Date & It's SOON

When Never Have I Ever premiered in April 2020, it was just the right coming-of-age series Netflix viewers needed. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the semi-autobiographical dramedy received rave reviews for highlighting South Asian stories and breaking stereotypes. Critics and audiences both loved the series, so it's no surprise a Never Have I Ever Season 2 is coming. But when is the show returning? Fans don't have to wait long, as the series is returning to Netflix on July 15, 2021.
Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a high school sophomore from the Los Angeles suburbs. Stricken by grief after her father's unexpected death, she started her second year of high school with best friends Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) determined to make 10th grade her year. But her relationship with her family (especially her mother Nalini, played by Poorna Jagannathan) made things hard. Moreover, her self-esteem suffered from constantly comparing herself to her beautiful cousin, Kamala (Richa Moorjani). But even so, by the end of Season 1, she'd found herself torn between two guys: her crush, Paxton (Darren Barnet), and her nemesis, who turns out to be a far better friend, Ben (Jaren Lewison).