Netflix is about giving viewers new crush material. From Noah Centineo on To All The Boys I've Loved Before to Chase Stokes on Outer Banks, there's never a shortage of cuties to watch on the platform. Now, there's a new show with a new guy who just might get your heart racing: Darren Barnet, who plays Paxton on Never Have I Ever.

Barnet has acting credits dating back to 2011, but his most prominent roles came within the past few years. He played young Jack in a 2017 episode of ABC's This Is Us, and has appeared on both Criminal Minds, and Netflix's Family Reunion. One of his most recognizable roles was fan-favorite Seth on the Facebook Watch series Turnt.

Now, he's taking Netflix by storm as Paxton Hall-Yoshida on Never Have I Ever, the series co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, and loosely based on Kaling's own childhood. It's a comedy that explores the life of a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Paxton is a popular high school jock who Devihas a huge crush on.

In an interview with Metro, Barnet explained the character was a good fit for him. "I can relate to Paxton on the level that he’s very much a book judge by cover," he explained. "But once you get to know him, you see that he has layers to him that you wouldn’t have thought."

The series premiered on Netflix on April 27, which also happens to be Barnet's birthday. Fans can also catch him in the upcoming American Pie spinoff, American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules, in which he'll play "a more geeky character," according to Metro.

He's also hoping to get more dramatic roles going forward. "‘In the future I would love to work with David Fincher or Martin Scorsese… I want to play the Joker one day. I want to show incredible range and that’s my mission," he told Metro. "If I had to do a couple projects as the ‘heartthrob,’ then that’s fine. I’m not gonna say I’m above it! I’m still at the very beginning of my career."

Never Have I Ever is on Netflix now.