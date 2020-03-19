Let's face it, you need new Netflix content. Sure, watching The Office for the hundredth time is comforting, but there's something about seeing a show for the first time that elicits the full belly laugh the world needs right now. Luckily, it looks like some giggle-worthy moments are on the horizon: The first teaser for Netflix's Never Have I Ever, a new comedy series by Mindy Kaling, promises some funny stuff is coming.

The upcoming show is loosely based on Kaling's childhood, so you know it's going to make you chuckle. Talking to Variety, she explained how the whole thing came about: “Netflix approached me about doing a series on young Mindy,” she said, adding: “I wasn’t as interested in telling a period piece about an Indian girl growing up in the '80s, but I told them I’d love to do a show about a 15-year-old Indian girl now." Thus, Never Have I Ever was born.

Per Netflix's description, Never Have I Ever is "a coming-of-age comedy series about the life of a modern first-generation Indian American teenage girl." The series will have 10 episodes in its first season and will star newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as protagonist Devi, an "overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations."

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ramakrishnan landed the role in a bit of an unconventional way. After Kaling posted a worldwide open casting call on Twitter, Ramakrishnan sent in a few videos, and within a matter of days was on her way to Los Angeles. She was selected over 15,000 other young women for the role, which she attributes partially to her life and Devi's life having "a lot of overlap."

The first teaser for the show dropped on March 19, and it features Devi praying before her first day of school, asking them for a few random but hilarious things, like being invited to a party with alcohol and hard drugs (so she can say no to them, of course), for her arm hair to thin out, and to get a "stone cold hottie" for a boyfriend.

Netflix on YouTube

Never Have I Ever premieres April 27 on Netflix.