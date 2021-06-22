First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby… and a website for said baby? Well, when the baby is born into ~royalty~, that is. If you’re a Harry and Meghan stan, you already know the power couple just had a new baby girl, Lilibet Diana, born on June 4. But even though it’s only been a few weeks since Baby Lili entered the world, she already has an online presence, thanks to her parents. If you’re wondering why the heck Meghan and Harry bought Lilibet Diana a domain name, you’re not the only one.

Oh, to be a royal baby born in the 2020s. Not only does Lilibet get an adorable name inspired by Queen Elizabeth (her great-grandma), Princess Diana (her grandma), *and* Doria Ragland (Markle’s mom, aka Lilibet’s other grandma), but she now has the web domains to match.

On June 21, The Telegraph reported the domains LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com were both purchased. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess later confirmed that it was, in fact, Harry and Meghan who bought the website names and that they purchased them before Lili was even born.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

“As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared," an official representative told People.

IMO, that’s a perfectly valid reason to get your baby a website or two before they can even say the word internet. But, before you go snooping around to see if the domains are up and running, they are not. (I may or may not have checked… twice!)

Really, though — whether the Duke and Duchess choose to use the domains or not some day, royal fam fans are always on standby for Lilibet content. Just sayin’, Harry and Meg!