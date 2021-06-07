Lilibet Diana's Name Is Also A Sweet Tribute To Meghan's Mom, Doria

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the name of their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, royal fans quickly realized that the name held multiple meanings. “Diana” was a nod to the late Princess Diana, and “Lilibet” was a play off of Queen Elizabeth’s nickname as a child. As it turns out, the infant’s name has a third meaning hidden within it as well. Lilibet Diana's name is also a tribute to Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

Lilibet was welcomed into the world on June 4, according to an official statement shared by representatives of Meghan and Harry. "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the statement read. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA."

While the couple has yet to share a photo of their family’s newest addition, royal fans are learning more about her with each passing day. As People reports, the baby’s name is connected to the nickname Meghan had as a child. Her mom, Doria Ragland, used to call her “Flower,” and now her daughter’s nickname is a type of flower. Oh, and lilies have been a constant in Meghan’s life. She included the flower in her bridal bouquet when she wed Prince Harry in May 2018.

Meghan previously revealed the childhood nicknames she was given in a post on her now-defunct blog, The Tig. In addition to Flower, her mom used nicknames such as "Meg, MM, or M&M.” Meghan and Harry’s move to Los Angeles from the UK has only brought them closer to Meghan’s mom. They now live within close proximity to Mrs. Ragland, who is able to see Archie and Lilibet grow up.

It may not be instantly evident, but the connection between Meghan’s childhood and her daughter’s name is so sweet.