Here's Where Meghan & Harry's Daughter, Lili, Falls In The Line To The Throne

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Friday, June 4. She was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz. The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl on Sunday, June 6, revealing she was named after her great-grandmother Her Majesty The Queen, as well as her grandmother Princess Diana. Now that she’s here, you may be wondering where is Lilibet Diana in line to the throne. Here’s what you need to know.

Meghan and Harry first announced they were expecting on Valentine’s Day. They shared the news by posting a black and white photo online revealing Meghan’s baby bump. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said at the time.

Shortly after their announcement, Us Weekly reported the baby’s due date was at the end of spring. More exciting news came on March 7 when Meghan and Harry told Oprah during their tell-all interview they were having a girl. "To have a boy and then a girl? What more can you ask for?" Harry said at the time, adding she will likely be their last child. "We have our family."

Their baby finally arrived on June 4. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson for the couple announced in a statement two days later. Meghan and Harry revealed their baby’s first name was inspired by the Queen’s family nickname, Lilibet, which she got as a kid because she couldn’t pronounce her full name, Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Lili’s middle name was inspired by Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997.

If you want to know the line of succession now that Lili has been added to the mix, here it is: Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and then August Brooksbank. That means Lili is eighth in line to the British throne, while her brother, Archie-Harrison, is seventh.

Considering how far down Lili and Archie are in the line of succession, there’s very little chance they’ll ever become queen or king. But while neither of Meghan and Harry’s children have an official royal title, they could have them soon. According to a decree issued by the Queen’s grandfather King George V in 1917, titles of prince and princess are limited to the children of the monarch. After the Queen passes, Lili could become Princess Lilibet because she will be the granddaughter of King Charles.