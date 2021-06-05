Chrissy Had A Surprise Role In Never Have I Ever Season 2, But She Dropped Out

There was a very familiar voice coming to Netflix’s show Never Have I Ever, but it turns out fans won’t get the cameo after all. Chrissy Teigen was signed on for a surprise, featured voice role in the second season of Mindy Kaling’s series, but she recently bowed out. If you’re wondering why Chrissy Teigen left Never Have I Ever Season 2, yes, it has to do with that bullying controversy.

There’s a lot to unpack when talking about Teigen lately — such as the bullying controversy and her on-again-off-again relationship with Twitter — but fans might be a bit shook the star was set to have a guest role on Never Have I Ever. The celeb was set to perform a voice role in Season 2, taking on the tradition of different guest actors narrating for key characters on the show. However, on Friday, June 4, Variety revealed that Teigen left Never Have I Ever Season 2 due to the public controversy of her past engagement in online bullying.

ICYMI, Courtney Stodden revealed in March that Teigen bullied them online in tweets and DMs when they were only 16. At the time, Stodden married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson when they were 16 and experienced mocking, bullying, and slut-shaming. Surprisingly, Teigen was one of the people who bullied them. On May 10, the former pageant model divulged a bit more about the nature of the bullying. "[Teigen] wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden told the Daily Beast. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

Amid the allegations, Teigen released an apology statement for Stodden on Twitter on May 12. "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be," she wrote. Teigen expressed that her own insecurities resulted in her inappropriate actions. She continued, "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior, but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel." The star added, “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately, but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney.”

While Stodden accepted Teigen’s apology, they still doubted Teigen’s sincerity and pointed out that Teigen did not reach out to them privately. Stodden posted a screenshot on Instagram on May 12, revealing Teigen still had them blocked on Twitter. In the post, Stodden wrote, "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private.” They continued, "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."

Now it appears Teigen thought it best to bow out of her Season 2 episode of Never Have I Ever in light of the controversy. Teigen has not publicly confirmed her decision to leave the show, nor has she addressed Stodden’s response to her apology.