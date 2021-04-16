After taking a three-week break from the social media platform, Chrissy Teigen announced on Friday, April 16, that she's officially back on Twitter. She initially deleted her account because the online community was becoming too "negative" for her, but after being away, Teigen said she's willing to push through the bad moments to enjoy the good ones. Chrissy Teigen's tweet announcing her return to Twitter is the biggest clapback to haters who wanted to see her leave permanently.

Teigen's first tweet back was dedicated to her fans who've followed her online for so long. "Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," Teigen said, adding although social media can be toxic sometimes, she's willing to stay to experience the good moments with fans. "I choose to take the bad with the good!!"

When one of her followers asked her how she's been doing and if she had any fun stories to share about being offline, Teigen hilariously said, "I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles."

Check out Teigen's tweets announcing her return to Twitter below.

Fans were obviously overjoyed to see her tweeting again. They flooded Teigen's comments section with messages welcoming her back, like "You were missed," "So happy that you’re back," and "Don't ever forget that your tweets make a lot of people smile."

The last message was especially needed, considering before Teigen deleted her Twitter, she admitted feeling like she wasn't making people happy anymore. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not," she tweeted on March 24. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!"

Thankfully, Teigen is back on Twitter, and this time, it seems she's staying for good!