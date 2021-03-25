Say it aint so! Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter account. Yep, the reigning queen of social media sarcasm has said goodbye to her biggest platform and fans are beside themselves. But why did Chrissy Teigen delete her Twitter? The answer has a lot to do with mental health.

Before going dark, Teigen explained her thought process behind deleting her page. She told her 14 million followers that she'd be in a more "positive" place without it.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world,” she began. “I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye.”

She continued by explaining she no longer wants to be the internet's token "clapback" queen. "This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

You can see Teigen's goodbye to fans before deleting her account below.

Teigen closed out her message by letting fans know she's always cared about their perception of her more than anything.

“My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!" she explained. "Live well, tweeters."

Teigen's decision to delete Twitter came one day after she hit back at an internet troll for a "mean" comment. When she announced her joint business venture with Kris Jenner on March 23, one fan said a cleaning brand doesn't make sense for the duo because their faces are already pumped full of "toxins." Teigen didn't appreciate the remark.

“You guys are truly just f*cking mean, I’ll never get over it," she tweeted in response.

It's great to see Teigen do what's best for her mental health, but the decision to delete her Twitter is truly the end of an era.