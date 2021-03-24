Not everyone is a fan of Chrissy Teigen's new business venture with Kris Jenner. After seeing the mixed reaction over their joint cleaning brand called Safely, Teigen is hitting back at internet trolls. Chrissy Teigen's response to backlash over her and Kris Jenner's cleaning brand was well warranted.

Jenner and Teigen both know a lot about balancing motherhood, careers, and fame, so when they announced their joint company on March 23, it made so much sense. They unveiled their big idea — plant-based cleaning products — on Instagram via a comical promo video where Jenner shut down all of Teigen's ideas. When they finally agreed on their business idea, called Safely, they let the world in.

"Don’t worry — our products are better than @chrissyteigen’s pitch ideas," they captioned their post. "Mark your calendar for Thursday," they added.

As soon as the promotional video went live, the fan response started pouring in, but, not all of it was positive.

In a now-deleted tweet, one fan said a cleaning brand doesn't make sense for the duo because their faces are already pumped full of "toxins." Well, that didn't sit right with Teigen who immediately shut down the troll. “You guys are truly just f*cking mean, I’ll never get over it," she tweeted.

You can see Teigen's response to backlash below.

But to the general backlash over Safely, Teigen had this to say: "I really don’t wake up every day trying to make you mad but somehow I manage. and u say I have no talent. that’s something I guess," she tweeted.

Fans can watch the hilarious promo video for Safely that started it all below.

Thankfully, amongst the shade, there was plenty of praise. Many fans were thrilled to see Teigen launch a company with the Kardashian matriarch. "I had to watch that twice lol," one person commented. "I’m dying, y’all are too funny!" another said.

After their initial announcement, Teigen and Jenner shared more info about the back story of their company.

"Safely™️ was created by two friends, @chrissyteigen & @krisjenner, who have two (very) different definitions of 'clean'. They both wanted the same thing: plant-powered formulas that are gentle, affordable, beautiful, and smell aaaaaamazing!" they wrote.

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

As Teigen and Jenner share more about their passion project with the world, they aren't letting haters get the best of them.