What happened to "if you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say anything at all?" Because I swear that not a week goes by when people aren't criticizing Chrissy Teigen for something, and it's not like she's doing anything wrong. Teigen is literally living her best life with her husband, John Legend, and children, Luna and Miles, but somehow, people just have to find a problem with whatever she's doing. If it's not the way she paints Luna's nails, then it's the way she brushes Luna's hair. I'm not kidding. Those are actual complaints people have about Chrissy Teigen and her parenting. Like any parent living in the 21st century, Teigen just wants to share special family moments with others on social media in peace. Is that too much to ask for? Apparently so, because Chrissy Teigen's response to trolls criticizing her cooking shows that people have yet again found something to complain about.

It all started when Teigen posted a video on Twitter that showed her cooking some special treats for her family. In the video, Teigen fried a batch of beignets in hot oil before she dipped them into a container filled with powdered sugar. Let me tell you, they looked absolutely delicious, but of course, not everyone online thought so. Trolls criticized Teigen for the way she prepared the treats. Apparently, Teigen was supposed to drain the oil and let the beignets cool before she put powdered sugar on them.

*Eyeroll* Do people not realize that there are different ways to cook food? Maybe you like beignets a certain way, but hey, guess what? Not everybody likes it the same way you do and Chrissy Teigen is one of those people.

Besides, Teigen did caption the video, "beignet sunday," which kind of implies that this probably wasn't the first time she cooked beignets. I mean, she is the author of a few cookbooks, so I'm pretty sure that Teigen knows what she's doing when it comes to food.

After one Twitter user told Teigen, "You gotta let the oil drain and the beignet cool honey," the star replied, "Nope. Hot with powdered sugar, eaten immediately for me! Sticks better and so perfectly crispy tender!"

Because the criticism didn't stop, Teigen's next reply wasn't so nice. In response to someone who said Teigen's beignets looked "pasty," Teigen replied:

To everyone saying this: Just shut up already. They were awesome and this is how *we* like them, sugar sticks to the hot oil and I eat them piping hot when they’re crispy and perfectly moist inside. Make your own thank you goodbye

She then posted another tweet that said, "I can’t make ANYTHING without you guys being exhausting. like do you hear yourselves ever."

Oof. You do not want to mess with Chrissy Teigen because she will clap back at you.

If you ask me, Teigen's beignets looked so good, and thankfully, Teigen posted a second video to show off her finished product. In the video, she even asked John Legend if he approved, and he said, "absolutely." I think an approval from Teigen's husband matters more than some strangers on the internet. I mean, if John Legend says it's good, then it's good.

So, Chrissy Teigen, pay no attention to haters, because as Kris Jenner says, "You're doing amazing, sweetie."