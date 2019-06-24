I don't think any celebrity mom has been criticized as much as Chrissy Teigen. It's seriously gotten to the point where every time Teigen posts about either of her children on social media, trolls storm the comment section to tell her everything that she's apparently doing wrong as a mother. The comments literally started the week after Teigen gave birth to her first child, Luna. Trolls criticized the star for simply stepping outside of her house, claiming that it was too soon for her to be away from her baby. Like, what? It only got worse as time went on. Other criticism directed at Teigen included her sharing a bath with Luna, her brushing Luna's hair, and her taking Luna to the dentist. You'll get a kicker out of the latest one: Teigen was criticized for painting Luna's nails. Chrissy Teigen's response to criticism for painting Luna's nails shows that she doesn't give a damn about what people think of her anymore.

On June 22, Teigen shared an adorable video of herself and Luna having some mommy/daughter time. In the video, Teigen and Luna were curled up on the couch with the fireplace going watching Sesame Street. You could also see Luna's little legs in the shot with her toenails freshly painted red. Awww! Teigen apparently loves painting her daughter's nails because it relaxes her. Everyone has to have something, right?

She tweeted, "Doing her nails is my knitting. Kid toes kill me!"

A lot of the comments were nice and other mommys even shared pictures of themselves doing their own children's nails, which were so cute. But other comments weren't so nice. In fact, they were actually pretty ridiculous.

One person tweeted, “Applying poisonous chemicals directly onto a child’s body cannot be good. Whatever poisons are in polish are absorbed through the nail and directly into their body.”

Yeah, sounds like a troll to me. If you know Teigen, you know that she's got some thick skin and isn't willing to put up with anyone's BS. Her response to the troll was so her. If the troll was going to be tweeting ridiculous things, so was she.

She tweeted, "Well I actually had her drink it so joke's on you."

Fans absolutely loved Teigen's clap back to "Brenda."

With all the trolls Teigen has judging her every move, she's had to learn how to have fun with it.

Just a few days prior to Teigen sharing a video of Luna's nails painted, she posted a video of 3-year-old Luna at her first dentist appointment and people just had to find something wrong with it.

According to USA Today, one user commented, "What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a (year) old."

Another wrote, "I’ve always heard at least by age 1 or within 6 months after the first tooth erupts. Luna definitely should have seen a dentist multiple times by now as kids should go twice a year!"

Because Teigen is so used to trolls by now, she replied with, "Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me."

And Chrissy Teigen never fails fans. No matter what trolls say, she always has a clap back ready to go.