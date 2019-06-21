Chrissy Teigen is Mom of the Year in my book. She handles her haters with such ease and Chrissy Teigen's response to haters shaming Luna's dentist visit is the newest piece of pure gold. I'd categorize it under "unbothered."

So here's what happened: Teigen, being the social media savvy and proud mama that she is, posted a video of Luna at her first dentist appointment ever. In the cute capture, Luna sits on grandma's lap while brushing the teeth of a stuffed alligator.

Harmless right? Teigen is merely a mom documenting one of her baby's firsts — like walking. However, the way the internet would have it, Teigen did something wrong. This time, it would be arguably taking Luna to her first dentist appointment at the age of three, instead of earlier.

"What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a (year) old," one Instagram user wrote in a now-deleted comment, according to USA Today.

Another user commented, "I’ve always heard at least by age 1 or within 6 months after the first tooth erupts. Luna definitely should have seen a dentist multiple times by now as kids should go twice a year!"

Wait, so that's what the user heard, but not what they know, right? *side-eye*

Regardless, clap-back queen Teigen had it handled, dishing out the most unbothered, yet brutal of commentary.

"Was waiting for this," Teigen replied. "U guys never fail me."

I can see her eyes rolling into the back of her head reading that comment.

Many of the model's supporters also took it upon themselves to defend the mother of two.

"Nothing but mom shamers," wrote one user. "I'm sure she checked her daughter's teeth regularly and kept them clean. No one knows Luna better than her own mama. @chrissyteigen I love that you do you boo :)"

Another commented, "All dentists do before about 5 years of age is have a look around and count teeth! I can't believe some people are up in arms she didn't take Luna before then. Seriously unreal."

It's truly sad that Teigen can expect some of her followers will try to tear her down with every harmless post.

Earlier this month, Teigen posted an adorable video of Luna in "Candy Court" and rather than praising the 3-year-old on her serious skills in the art of negotiating, a troll commented on her hair.

"Finally someone brushed her hair," they wrote before receiving a savage burn from Teigen.

"All by herself! maybe she can come do your make up," she fired back.

Ouch! I'm sure that burn is still healing.

The host of Lip Sync Battle also faces trolls day in and day out surrounding her body image. In October 2018, a Twitter user named Heidi called a photo of Teigen "quite frankly, awful." However, Chrissy's burn that followed was "awful" for Heidi.

"Thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you've shot for reference!) that would be so awesome."

This burn is my fave. But, seriously, the internet needs to chill over something so minor. It's no secret that there are different methods of raising children and Teigen seems to be doing just fine.

As one of her supporters already said, "You do you boo :)"