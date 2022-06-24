Here's Why Cam From The Summer I Turned Pretty Looks So Familiar

The Summer I Turned Pretty may be mostly about the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), but another boy catches Belly’s attention first: Cam. This smart, sweet character in the new Amazon Studios adaptation of author Jenny Han’s YA romance novel is played by David Iacono. And if you think he looks familiar, there’s a reason.

Cam is a very intelligent character, remembering Belly from their stint at a Latin convention in seventh grade — he even introduces himself as his Latin name, Sextus. Iacono isn’t so different; he attended the prestigious LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts (whose alums include Timothée Chalamet, Nicki Minaj, and Jennifer Aniston, among many others), where he graduated in 2020.

Iacono has been acting since he was a little kid, but unlike a lot of child stars, he didn’t have to move to Los Angeles to jumpstart his career; he was born and raised in Brooklyn and still shows his Brooklyn pride. (His IG bio reads, “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way.”) Although his current focus is acting, Iacono eventually wants to go behind the camera. In 2020, he told Mud magazine that he wants to attend the School of Visual Arts for filmmaking. For now, though, he’s gracing screens as one half of a sunkissed summer fling, and YA fans aren’t mad about it.

David Iacono’s Career

Amazon Studios

Acting alongside Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty isn’t Iacono’s first experience in a YA series — his first major role was in Netflix’s popular yet controversial series Grand Army as Bo. Before this big break, Iacono acted in NCIS, The Good Doctor, New Amsterdam, and the ultra meme-ified reality show What Would You Do? in which he played various characters between 2016 and 2018.

Right before his entry into the Han romance universe, he acted in The Flight Attendant’s second season as Eli Briscoe, using his Brooklyn accent to bring the character to life. Iacono is currently working on the Showtime series, City on a Hill, and an upcoming thriller, Cinnamon.

David Iacono’s Instagram

Iacono’s Instagram is a treasure trove of old acting memories, including shots with Bill Murray and Olivia Wilde, and new BTS pics from the set of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Lucky for fans, it looks like he loves to share updates on his career.

Although Cam didn’t win Belly’s heart, Iacono has surely stolen the attention of YA fans everywhere. Better luck next summer, #TeamCam fans.