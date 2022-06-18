Jeremiah From The Summer I Turned Pretty Once Played An Iconic Vampire

Gavin Casalegno may be starring in a brand new TV series, but he’s no stranger to the entertainment biz. The 22-year-old actor and model is playing one corner of a teen love triangle in the Prime Video adaptation of author Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. But Casalegno might already look familiar to some fans. Here’s everything you need to know about the Summer I Turned Pretty heartthrob.

Casalegno began his career as a model when he was just a toddler. He explained how his career kicked off in an interview with his school newspaper, the Lovejoy High School Red Ledger, in 2014. “I was really young and didn’t know anything,” he said. “My mom had a friend that recommended us to this agency and it started off modeling. I modeled for like four years and after that, I got my first audition and I wanted to see how my career goes.”

Once Casalegno added acting to his resume, he began lining up roles, including one alongside Russell Crowe in the movie Noah and more recently on the CW series Walker. Fans of The Vampire Diaries will also recognize Casalegno as Young Damon — that’s right, he played the young version of Ian Somerhalder’s iconic vampire character back in the show’s heyday.

Gavin Casalegno’s Instagram

Casalegno’s Instagram is filled with model-caliber shots.

Gavin Casalegno Facts

Casalegno’s Instagram includes a bunch of posts with his girlfriend, Larsen Thompson, who’s an actor and model as well. He also seems to love the beach as much as his character Jeremiah does, since his Instagram is filled with shots of him on the shore. He also loves playing soccer and going to the gym, which, again, sound like very Jeremiah-esque hobbies.

Casalegno has admitted his similarities to his Summer I Turned Pretty character in the past. He told V Magazine, “Jeremiah, quite frankly, is me in real life. When I got the character breakdown, I was literally questioning how they knew me so well.”

To see more of Casalegno and his very similar Summer I Turned Pretty character, you can check out the Season 1 of the series now, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.