After watching the first season of Grand Army, you're probably feeling a whole range of emotions — from relieved to angered, inspired to anxious. While there were so many hard-hitting topics addressed in the nine-episode season, most viewers are wondering one very important thing: Will there be a Grand Army Season 2? After a seriously intense cliffhanger, fans are searching for answers.

Warning: Grand Army spoilers to follow. The Netflix series is based on the 2013 play by Katie Cappiello, Slut. The series — which Cappiello serves as both the creator and an executive producer — follows five high school teenagers as they grapple with extremely high-stress situations, as well as normal teen hardships.

The main characters include it-girl Joey Del Marco (Odessa A'Zion), who is sexually assaulted by three of her friends; Dominique Pierre (Odley Jean), a talented basketball player and aspiring mental health professional who has to support her family financially; and popular jock Siddhartha Pakam (Amir Bageria), who is coming to terms with his sexuality. Additionally, gifted musician Jayson Jackson (Maliq Johnson) finds himself dealing with the unfair ramifications of a prank gone wrong, while Leila (Amalia Yoo) — an adopted Chinese-American freshman — is trying to find her place in the community amid some serious, damage-causing bullying.

Jasper Savage/Netflix

Basically, the entire main cast is going through a hellish time, and the dark take on high school ends with lots of unanswered questions, most of which are — surprisingly — happy: Joey started to emotionally heal after confronting her assaulters, Dominique asked her (adorably wholesome) crush to prom, Sid found out he got into Harvard, and Jayson staged an anti-racism protest at his All-State concert.

But there's still one dark twist that begs for a follow-up. Leila — who viewers learned was the person behind the threatening messages the entire series — is the only character whose arc doesn't end on a positive (or at least hopeful) note, since she doesn't seem to feel any kind of remorse for her actions. Still, everyone else looks to be headed toward a happier, healthier future.

Jasper Savage/Netflix

But will one actually happen? The controversy surrounding the series might not be great news in way of renewal. When the trailer was released on Sept. 2, Ming Peiffer, a writer credited on the show, tweeted allegations about the treatment of herself and two other writers of color who worked on the show. According to her tweet, the three writers in question quit the series due to alleged racism and exploitation. In her tweet, she said: "The showrunner and creator went full Karen and called Netflix HR on the Black writer in the room for getting a haircut." Netflix declined to comment on Peiffer's tweets; Elite Daily reached out to Cappiello for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

Since the show was just released to Netflix on Oct. 16, there's a good chance it will take at least a few weeks before execs have had time to crunch the numbers and decide whether to give a green light to Season 2. Until then, Grand Army Season 1 is on Netflix now.