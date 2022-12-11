Grace Just Might Be 1 Of The Shadiest Gossip Girl Characters Yet

When Grace was first introduced at the end of Gossip Girl Season 1, she seemed like the antithesis to the show’s scheming, manipulative world. But it turns out, she actually fits in quite well — it just took some time for her to show her true colors. That moment arrived at the end of Season 2, Episode 3, and it left fans with so many questions. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t seen Gossip Girl Season 2, Episode 3. Obviously, the biggest question of all is who that man was Grace hooked up with. The episodes’ end credits revealed his name is Harris and he’s played by Javier Reyes Sanchez. And he could very well play a huge part in the season’s drama.

Obie got a taste of his own medicine at the end of the latest episode, even if he doesn’t know it yet. The tortured do-gooder spent all of Season 1 cheating on Julien with Zoya, then cheating on Zoya with Julien, then cheating on... well, you get the picture. In the end, he exited the love triangle and instead started dating Grace, a powerful senator’s daughter who came off as incredibly sweet and trusting. Finally, it seemed like Obie was in a healthy relationship for once. But of course he wasn’t. After Obie finally got Grace’s mother’s approval, it was revealed Grace had a man she secretly hooks up with. Harris came to her door at the very end of Episode 3 and immediately started making out with Grace.

HBO Max

Grace’s dark secrets may go even deeper than the cheating, too. Earlier in the episode, Monet complimented her it-girl rival Tiff on her tact in buddying up with a “goodie-goodie” like Grace, but Tiff had a very interesting response to that: “Are we talking about the same Grace?” Hm, it sounds like Grace may have a dark side she’s kept hidden from the whole Constance Billard crew, and it will probably come out this season.

