Here's When The Next New Grey's Anatomy Episode Will Air

Baseball and springtime. Macaroni and cheese. Ferry boats and Seattle. Some things just always go together. The combo of Grey’s Anatomy and Thursday nights is another one of those undeniable pairs. After 18 seasons on the air in its usual Thursday night timeslot, Grey’s is right at home there. So whenever there’s a Thursday night with no new Grey’s episode, things tend to feel a little off. Unfortunately, that’s been the case for the last couple of Thursdays, and fans are going to have to wait even longer for new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy to return to Thursday nights in spring 2022.

Audiences will have to go one more week without a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, since the show won’t return until May 5, 2022. The series will have taken a month-long break by the time it returns, but the good news is that once it does come back, fans can expect a new episode each week until the Season 18 finale on May 26, 2022.

When Grey’s Anatomy returns, it’s bringing some familiar faces back with it. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) will be back on Grey’s Anatomy for the second time this season in the May 5 episode. After that, Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) will return for the Season 18 finale, making their first appearance on the show since agreeing to move to Boston together at the end of last season.

As for the main cast of Grey’s Anatomy, they’re facing some major moves themselves at the end of this season. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was offered a permanent position at the clinic in Minnesota and — much to the chagrin of her Grey Sloan Memorial friends and family — she seems poised to accept it. It’s difficult to imagine a version of Grey’s Anatomy with Mere living anywhere other than Seattle, though, so audiences will have to just wait and see how it all plays out.

Grey’s Anatomy will return on Thursday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.