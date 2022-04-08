Addison Returns To Grey Sloan In The New Grey's Anatomy Promo

Somebody needs to talk some sense into Meredith Grey. For most of Season 18, she’s contemplated leaving Seattle and Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for a new clinic in Minnesota. Her friends and family are not pleased, to say the least, but it looks like there’s finally someone who can give Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) the wake-up call she needs. The Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 16 promo shows Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) returning to Grey Sloan, and she has a few things to tell Meredith.

The promo begins with Meredith announcing, “I made my decision,” and her sisters Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) do not look pleased about it. “Fine, congratulations,” Maggie reluctantly tells Mer before storming off. Just as Maggie leaves, Addison enters and teases, “How far the mighty have fallen.”

Of course, Addison has thoughts for Meredith about her potential big move. “Meredith Grey, pissing people off?,” she says with a laugh. “It’s like I never left.” Meredith seems to take the comment in good fun, but Addison may just be the one to remind Mer why Grey Sloan will always be her home. You can check out the full promo below:

Walsh teased her return to Grey’s Anatomy on April 6 with an Instagram video showing off her Grey Sloan doctor’s lab coat. “I’m back in uniform and that can only mean one thing…” she captioned the post.

In September, ABC announced that Walsh would return to Grey’s Anatomy for multiple episodes. She’s already appeared in two episodes this season, joining Meredith to perform a risky uterine transplant surgery. Her return earlier in the season also gave Meredith and Addison the opportunity to jointly mourn Derek (Patrick Dempsey), who died in Season 11.

It’s unclear if Addison’s return to Grey Sloan will result in more emotional moments. Given the character’s rich history on Grey’s Anatomy, her return in Season 18, Episode 16 is bound to mean something big.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy return Thursday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.