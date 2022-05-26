Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In June
Your summer watchlist is set.
When Netflix announced its 2022 movies lineup, fans of the streaming service and entertainment insiders were shocked by the amount of high-budget, theater-worthy projects on its docket. And it’s not just films; from new reality dating shows to series based on beloved books, Netflix is covering all the entertainment bases this year. Its upcoming June slate sees some of these highly-anticipated movies debut and puts some old faves back on screens, too. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June 2022.
Although Netflix hasn’t announced an official 2022 Pride Month slate, two series releasing in June have some seriously exciting representation. Fan favorite sci-fi series The Umbrella Academy is coming back for its third season, and it will feature Elliot Page playing Viktor Hargreeves, who will come out as trans. A new show will also feature LGBTQ+ representation: First Kill, based on the short story by author V.E. Schwab, follows two teen girls, a vampire and a monster hunter, who have a very Shakespearian love story.
Further, the series that has taken over TikTok’s Thirst Trap hashtag, Peaky Blinders, will return for its sixth season, and the fourth season of Charmed, The CW’s reboot of the iconic 1998 series about witches, will land on Netflix in June, too.
The movies are where all the star power is packed, though: In a comedic duo that no one could have predicted, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson are teaming up in June’s first big blockbuster called The Man From Toronto. Donning his iconic big T-shirt and basketball shorts look, Adam Sandler stars in Hustle with Queen Latifah. And in a battle of blondes versus brunettes, Miles Teller and Chris Hemsworth star in a freaky sci-fi film called Spiderhead. Celebrity isn’t being gatekept this month, either — J.Lo’s documentary, Halftime, about her recent performances starting at the 2020 Super Bowl, comes out in the middle of the month.
If you’d rather lean back into some classic nostalgia, the comfort movies and shows coming to Netflix in June are top tier. From Zoey 101 to Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide all the way to Titanic and Dear John, there’s something for everyone.
Here’s a comprehensive list of everything on the streaming platform:
Wednesday, June 1:
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Dear John
- Dumb and Dumber
- Edge of Seventeen
- Eraser
- His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
- Lean on Me
- Léon: The Professional
- Life as We Know It
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mr Bean’s Holiday
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Soul Plane
- Steel Magnolias
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Boy
- The Departed
- The Fighter
- The Girl Next Door
- The Hurt Locker
- The Players Club
- Titanic
- Troy
- Vegas Vacation
- We Are Marshall
Thursday, June 2:
- Borgen - Power & Glory
- The DUFF
- Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake
Friday, June 3:
- As the Crow Flies
- Floor Is Lava: Season 2
- Interceptor
- Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
- The Perfect Mother
- Surviving Summer
- Two Summers
Sunday, June 5:
- Straight Up
Monday, June 6:
- Action Pack: Season 2
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
Tuesday, June 7:
- That’s My Time with David Letterman
Wednesday, June 8:
- Baby Fever
- Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
- Hustle
- Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
Thursday, June 9:
- Rhythm + Flow France
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Friday, June 10:
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
- Closet Monster
- Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
- First Kill
- Intimacy
- Peaky Blinders: Season 6
- Top Gear: Season 27
- Top Gear: Season 28
- Trees of Peace
- Vice
Saturday, June 11:
- Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory
Monday, June 13:
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
Tuesday, June 14:
- Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live
- Halftime
- The Mole: Season 3-4
Wednesday, June 15:
- Centauro
- Front Cover
- God’s Favorite Idiot
- Heart Parade
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
- Maldivas
- Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet
- The War Next-door: Season 2
- The Wrath of God
Thursday, June 16:
- Dead End: Paranormal Park
- Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2
- Love & Anarchy: Season 2
- Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
- Snoop Dogg’s Fcn Around Comedy Special
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Friday, June 17:
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Rainbow High: Season 2
- She: Season 2
- Spiderhead
- You Don’t Know Me
Saturday, June 18:
- Alchemy of Souls
- Charmed: Season 4
- Spriggan
Sunday, June 19:
- Civil
- It (2017)
Monday, June 20:
- Doom Of Love
- Philomena
Tuesday, June 21:
- All That: Seasons 2-3
- The Future Of
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
- Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
- Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
- Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
Wednesday, June 22:
- Bruna Louise: Demolition
- The Hidden Lives of Pets
- Love & Gelato
- The Mist (2007)
- One Piece: New Episodes
- Sing 2
- Snowflake Mountain
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 3
Thursday, June 23:
- Best of the Fest
- First Class
- Queen
Friday, June 24:
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2
- Legacies: Season 4
- The Man from Toronto
- Man Vs Bee
- Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
Saturday, June 25:
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18
Monday, June 27:
- Cafe Minamdang
- Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday
Tuesday, June 28:
- Blasted
- Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
Wednesday, June 29:
- Beauty
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Pirate Gold of Adak Island
- The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1
Thursday, June 30:
- Bastard! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Sharkdog: Season 2