When Netflix announced its 2022 movies lineup, fans of the streaming service and entertainment insiders were shocked by the amount of high-budget, theater-worthy projects on its docket. And it’s not just films; from new reality dating shows to series based on beloved books, Netflix is covering all the entertainment bases this year. Its upcoming June slate sees some of these highly-anticipated movies debut and puts some old faves back on screens, too. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June 2022.

Although Netflix hasn’t announced an official 2022 Pride Month slate, two series releasing in June have some seriously exciting representation. Fan favorite sci-fi series The Umbrella Academy is coming back for its third season, and it will feature Elliot Page playing Viktor Hargreeves, who will come out as trans. A new show will also feature LGBTQ+ representation: First Kill, based on the short story by author V.E. Schwab, follows two teen girls, a vampire and a monster hunter, who have a very Shakespearian love story.

Further, the series that has taken over TikTok’s Thirst Trap hashtag, Peaky Blinders, will return for its sixth season, and the fourth season of Charmed, The CW’s reboot of the iconic 1998 series about witches, will land on Netflix in June, too.

The movies are where all the star power is packed, though: In a comedic duo that no one could have predicted, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson are teaming up in June’s first big blockbuster called The Man From Toronto. Donning his iconic big T-shirt and basketball shorts look, Adam Sandler stars in Hustle with Queen Latifah. And in a battle of blondes versus brunettes, Miles Teller and Chris Hemsworth star in a freaky sci-fi film called Spiderhead. Celebrity isn’t being gatekept this month, either — J.Lo’s documentary, Halftime, about her recent performances starting at the 2020 Super Bowl, comes out in the middle of the month.

If you’d rather lean back into some classic nostalgia, the comfort movies and shows coming to Netflix in June are top tier. From Zoey 101 to Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide all the way to Titanic and Dear John, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a comprehensive list of everything on the streaming platform:

Wednesday, June 1:

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr Bean’s Holiday

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

Thursday, June 2:

Borgen - Power & Glory

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake

Friday, June 3:

As the Crow Flies

Floor Is Lava: Season 2

Interceptor

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Perfect Mother

Surviving Summer

Two Summers

Sunday, June 5:

Straight Up

Monday, June 6:

Action Pack: Season 2

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

Tuesday, June 7:

That’s My Time with David Letterman

Wednesday, June 8:

Baby Fever

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

Hustle

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Thursday, June 9:

Rhythm + Flow France

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Friday, June 10:

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

First Kill

Intimacy

Peaky Blinders: Season 6

Top Gear: Season 27

Top Gear: Season 28

Trees of Peace

Vice

Saturday, June 11:

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory

Monday, June 13:

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Tuesday, June 14:

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live

Halftime

The Mole: Season 3-4

Wednesday, June 15:

Centauro

Front Cover

God’s Favorite Idiot

Heart Parade

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Maldivas

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

The War Next-door: Season 2

The Wrath of God

Thursday, June 16:

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2

Love & Anarchy: Season 2

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Snoop Dogg’s Fcn Around Comedy Special

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Friday, June 17:

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2

Spiderhead

You Don’t Know Me

Saturday, June 18:

Alchemy of Souls

Charmed: Season 4

Spriggan

Sunday, June 19:

Civil

It (2017)

Monday, June 20:

Doom Of Love

Philomena

Tuesday, June 21:

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2

Wednesday, June 22:

Bruna Louise: Demolition

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Love & Gelato

The Mist (2007)

One Piece: New Episodes

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

Thursday, June 23:

Best of the Fest

First Class

Queen

Friday, June 24:

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2

Legacies: Season 4

The Man from Toronto

Man Vs Bee

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Saturday, June 25:

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18

Monday, June 27:

Cafe Minamdang

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday

Tuesday, June 28:

Blasted

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

Wednesday, June 29:

Beauty

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Pirate Gold of Adak Island

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1

Thursday, June 30: