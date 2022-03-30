Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy Character Will Come Out As Trans In Season 3

After Elliot Page publicly revealed he’s trans in an Instagram message on Dec. 1, 2020, fans of his hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy were left wondering about the future of his character in the show. Well, now we know how Page’s transition will feature into the time-traveling superhero series. Recently, Elliot Page shared a first look at the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy, confirming his character will come out as trans in Season 3.

Page posted the first look at his character in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy on Tuesday, March 29, simply writing “Meet Viktor Hargreeves” alongside a photo of Viktor sitting at a diner. Page filmed the first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy prior to his transition announcement at the end of 2020, and the series confirmed Page would continue to star in the show after his announcement, though no details were revealed about whether the character’s gender identity would be changed or not at the time.

In the series, Viktor Hargreeves is a guarded violinist with the power to turn sound waves into powerful energy blasts. In the show’s first season, Viktor became the unwitting antagonist as his powers became so strong they nearly caused an apocalypse.

Page’s revelation about Viktor comes about three months before Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix on June 22. The new season will feature a more sprawling main cast than ever, as the Hargreeves siblings will go up against an opposing superhero team introduced in the final moments of Season 2: the Sparrow Academy. Formed in the new timeline created by the Hargreeves’ time travel, the Sparrows are helmed by their long-lost sibling Ben, and rounded out by six new heroes. The most puzzling member of the team is a giant floating cube, whose powers and means of communication are unknown at this time.

It’s also not known how much the new season will focus on Viktor’s transition. The series could go all-in on exploring Viktor’s mindset and decision to come out as trans to his siblings, or it could opt to just mention Viktor’s transition once at the start and move forward with the plot. Regardless, get ready to meet Viktor when Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix on June 22, 2022.