On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Elliot Page introduced himself to the world as a trans and non-binary person who uses he/they pronouns. Page's announcement was met with love and support from his fans and various colleagues, including his co-stars on the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. However, the revelation left some fans wondering whether Elliot Page will keep playing Vanya in The Umbrella Academy, since the character is a cis woman on the show. Thankfully, that question has been cleared up quickly

On Dec. 2, a source close to the series confirmed to Elite Daily that Page will indeed continue to star as Vanya Hargreeves in future The Umbrella Academy episodes. Further, according to Variety, Netflix has no plans to change Vanya's gender identity moving forward.

This decision is backed up by LGBTQ+ media advocacy company GLAAD. “Trans actors can and do play both trans and cisgender characters. I’m sure Elliot will continue to be brilliant in Umbrella Academy and many different types of roles in the future,” Nick Adams, director of transgender media at GLAAD, told Variety.

Variety also reported that Netflix has begun the process of updating Page's name in the credits of all his film and TV appearances that are available on the streaming service.

Following Page's Dec. 1 announcement about his identity and pronouns, several of his Umbrella Academy co-stars reacted with support and love, including David Castañeda (who plays Diego) and Justin H. Min (who plays Ben).

Page has starred in The Umbrella Academy for two seasons as Vanya, the outcast in a superhero family who has the ability to turn sound waves into destructive forces. Netflix released Season 2 of the show on July 31, 2020, and the recent season gave Vanya a romantic storyline with an unhappy housewife from the '60s named Sissy. The series was picked up for a third season on Nov. 10.

There's no word yet on when fans can expect Season 3 to premiere on Netflix, but it will most likely hit the streaming service toward the end of 2021. Until then, fans of the series can rest assured that Page will be back as Vanya for even more super-powered hijinks in the new season.