The Umbrella Academy's Season 3 Episode Titles Are... Disturbing

The Umbrella Academy is Netflix's oddest take on the superhero genre to date. Based on the Dark Horse graphic novels written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, it considers a question rarely asked by comic book series about those who grow up with superpowers. Namely, how screwed up are these kids once they hit adulthood? The answer is very, according to The Umbrella Academy. The show features a set of superpowered people who have super emotional issues. But after two seasons, the Hargreeves siblings seem to have gotten their heads on straight. So how will The Umbrella Academy Season 3 screw them up this time?

When The Umbrella Academy debuted in 2019, it was just after Netflix officially canceled the last of its collaboration with Marvel TV. The proximity of Marvel's demise with Netflix to the Dark Horse Comics show's premiere drew inevitable comparisons. But it also felt like Netflix had made a choice: Why traffic in standard, middle-of-the-road superheroes when you could go super off-the-wall instead?

The audience seemed to agree. In April 2019, Netflix announced The Umbrella Academy drew in 45 million viewers in its first month. Season 2 seems to have also been just as popular, with Variety reporting it as the most-streamed series in August 2020. Independent research group Nielsen confirmed the series was the streamer's biggest show in August by an order of magnitude.

As of Nov. 10, 2020, Season 3 is officially a go. Here's what we know about it so far:

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer Netflix Unfortunately there is no teaser as of yet. But the new season's tagline is "The Sparrows are coming in," so prepare for that.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Cast Netflix The Umbrella Academy is made up of seven adopted siblings, six of whom are alive: Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), and Vanya (Elliot Page). All six are confirmed to return for the new season. Despite allowing Ben (Justin H. Min) to pass to the great beyond in Season 2, the show found a way to bring him back, as a member of Hargreeves' (Colm Feore) "Sparrow Academy" adoptees, who have replaced the Umbrella Academy members in this new timeline where Season 2 left off. Both Min and Feore are confirmed to return for Season 3. Ritu Arya rounds out the cast of returnees as Lila Pitts, who was introduced in Season 2 as a long-lost member of Hargreeves' 1989 experiment.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Sparrow Academy Cast The significant casting additions for Season 3 will be the aforementioned Sparrow Academy, featuring Justin H. Min as Ben, of course. On Jan. 11, 2021, Netflix revealed the other six members of this alternative version of Hargreeves' superhero group. The most exciting thing is that Ben is not the new Number One. Hargreeves chose a different boy for that role. Instead, Number One is Marcus, played by Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle). Min's Ben is Number Two. Number Three is still the head girl, Fei, played by Britne Oldford (The Path). Jake Epstein (Suits) plays Alphonso, Number Four. Number Five is the group's second woman, Sloane, played by Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6). Comedian Cazzie David (86ed) is Number Six, Jayme. That makes three girls and three boys a far more gender-balanced group than the first round of superpowered adults. Then there's Number Seven, who, like Vanya, seems to be the most powerful sibling of all. They're listed as an "Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube" in the press release. The Cube is also referred to as Christopher, although they seem less a human and more of an oracle. As of this writing, no actor is mentioned to be doing the voiceover, which suggests it's either a massive star doing a surprise cameo or a completely computerized voice.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Plot Details Netflix There are few plot details known for the third season, but the cliffhanger ending of Season 2 is telling. After being thrown back in time to stop the apocalypse, the Hargreeves siblings return to the present-day to discover they succeeded. But their celebration is short-lived once they realize they changed the timeline, so the present is not destroyed, but rather altered radically. The time-traveling of Season 2 allowed the Monocle to see what a disaster his "Umbrella Academy" turned out to be. So when the time came in 1989 to put his plan into action, he adopted a different set of mutant children, save one: Ben. With the new cast of rival siblings announced, fans won't have to wait long to meet the Sparrow Academy. Season 3, Episode 1 promises viewers will "Meet The Family." On June 8, 2021, as part of Netflix’s “Geeked Week,” series co-creator Steve Blackman revealed the full list of episode titles: Episode 1: “Meet the Family”

Episode 2: “World’s Biggest Ball of Twine”

Episode 3: “Pocket Full of Lightning”

Episode 4: “Kugelblitz”

Episode 5: “Kindest Cut”

Episode 6: “Marigold”

Episode 7: “Auf Wiedersehen”

Episode 8: “Wedding at the End of the World”

Episode 9: “Six Bells”

Episode 10: “Oblivion” Some observations: Episode 4’s title, “Kugelblitz,” is a term in astrophysics which means “a radiation-formed black hole.” Episode 6’s title, “Marigold,” for those who haven’t read the comics, is a reference to the energy source that gave the siblings their powers. And that finale could either reference the end of the world yet again, or Hotel Oblivion, which the siblings create as a prison for their enemies.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Theories Netflix As for theories about where the show will go from here, it's hard to say. One guess involves Lila, the Hargreeves' long-lost sibling. After she ran off at the end of Season 2, fans hoped she would find her way back to the Umbrella Academy. There was even a theory that a new, alternate version of her would be among Ben's new siblings in the Sparrow Academy. But Netflix has confirmed these new siblings will not include Lila, which opens the door for the time-hopping version of her to show back up in Season 2. Or maybe the alternate timeline version of her will turn up anyway. Or perhaps both, just to make it even more confusing for everyone. For that matter, the non-adopted alternate universe version of the entire original Umbrella Academy could be alive and well and thriving in their new timeline. As Number 5 has observed, time travel is complicated.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Premiere Date Netflix There's no premiere date as of yet. But a look at the time spans between Seasons 1 and 2 can provide some clues. Season 1 was initially announced in July 2017 and debuted in February 2019. Season 2 was greenlit in April 2019 and debuted in July 2020. That's 18 months for the production of Season 1 and 16 months for Season 2. Assuming there will be no filming delays due to the coronavirus, that would put Season 3's arrival somewhere in the spring of 2022.

The Umbrella Academy Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.