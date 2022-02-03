Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors
The streamer is clearly upping its game.
Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
Some of the films in the preview trailer announcing Netflix’s 2022 films are ones that have been highly anticipated since the streamer initially announced them, like the sequel to Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and the all-star smorgasbord that is Knives Out 2, led by Daniel Craig. Others will come as a surprise, like the sight of Jason Momoa in Slumberland or Chris Hemsworth in Spiderhead. There’s also huge diversity in this list, with animated projects like Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio to live-action period piece romance like Jane Austen’s Persuasion.
Check out the first footage from several of the streaming services upcoming new films in the trailer.
Here’s the full list of films announced as coming to Netflix in 2022. Since most of these do not have confirmed release dates yet, they’re organized by genre.
ACTION ADVENTURE/SCI-FI
- The Adam Project
- Athena
- Carter
- Day Shift
- Enola Holmes 2
- The Gray Man
- Interceptor
- The Mother
- The Mothership
- Spiderhead
- They Cloned Tyrone
ANIMATED/ANIME
- Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood
- Bubble (Anime)
- Drifting Home (Anime)
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- My Father’s Dragon
- The Sea Beast
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
- Wendell & Wild
COMEDY
- BigBug
- The Bubble
- Knives Out 2
- Me Time
- Metal Lords
- Senior Year
- The Takedown
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
- You People
DRAMA
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- Against the Ice
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Blonde
- The Good Nurse
- Hustle
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Operation Mincemeat
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Rustin
- Spaceman
- The Swimmers
- White Noise
- The Wonder
FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
- 13: The Musical
- Boo!
- Ivy & Bean
- Matilda
- Rescued by Ruby
- The School for Good and Evil
- Slumberland
- Tall Girl 2
- We Have A Ghost
ROMANCE
- Along for the Ride
- Don't Blame Karma!
- Falling for Christmas
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Love in the Villa
- The Noel Diary
- A Perfect Pairing
- Persuasion
- Purple Hearts
- The Royal Treatment
- Through My Window
THRILLER/HORROR
- Black Crab
- Brazen
- Choose or Die
- End of the Road
- The Inheritance
- Monkey Man
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Weekend Away
- Windfall