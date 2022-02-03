Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.

Some of the films in the preview trailer announcing Netflix’s 2022 films are ones that have been highly anticipated since the streamer initially announced them, like the sequel to Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and the all-star smorgasbord that is Knives Out 2, led by Daniel Craig. Others will come as a surprise, like the sight of Jason Momoa in Slumberland or Chris Hemsworth in Spiderhead. There’s also huge diversity in this list, with animated projects like Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio to live-action period piece romance like Jane Austen’s Persuasion.

Check out the first footage from several of the streaming services upcoming new films in the trailer.

Here’s the full list of films announced as coming to Netflix in 2022. Since most of these do not have confirmed release dates yet, they’re organized by genre.

ACTION ADVENTURE/SCI-FI

The Adam Project

Athena

Carter

Day Shift

Enola Holmes 2

The Gray Man

Interceptor

The Mother

The Mothership

Spiderhead

They Cloned Tyrone

ANIMATED/ANIME

Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood

Bubble (Anime)

Drifting Home (Anime)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

My Father’s Dragon

The Sea Beast

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)

Wendell & Wild

COMEDY

BigBug

The Bubble

Knives Out 2

Me Time

Metal Lords

Senior Year

The Takedown

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

You People

DRAMA

A Jazzman’s Blues

Against the Ice

All Quiet on the Western Front

Blonde

The Good Nurse

Hustle

Luckiest Girl Alive

Operation Mincemeat

The Pale Blue Eye

Rustin

Spaceman

The Swimmers

White Noise

The Wonder

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

13: The Musical

Boo!

Ivy & Bean

Matilda

Rescued by Ruby

The School for Good and Evil

Slumberland

Tall Girl 2

We Have A Ghost

ROMANCE

Along for the Ride

Don't Blame Karma!

Falling for Christmas

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love in the Villa

The Noel Diary

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

The Royal Treatment

Through My Window

THRILLER/HORROR